IMG_8907.jpg
Jack Michael tees off at the 16th hole during the second round of the 104th West Virginia Amateur Championship at the Old White Golf Course in White Sulphur Springs on Monday.

 Luke Creasy | The Herald-Dispatch

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Jack Michael did just enough to stay a step — or stroke — ahead of the field in the second round of the 104th West Virginia Amateur golf championship.

The 16-year-old Huntington native tapped in for par at the 18th hole to finish his day 3-over-par 70, good enough to keep a one-stroke lead over a three-way tie for second place after the second day of play.

