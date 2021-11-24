2021 Deer Kills in Wayne County: Canaan Foster Wayne County News Nov 24, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Canaan Foster Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On opening day of deer season, Canaan Foster, 12, harvested a buck while hunting on his family’s property in Ritchie County.To submit hunting photos, email Managing Editor Nikki Dotson Merritt at ndotson@hdmediallc.com.Please include hunter’s name, details of kill and location of kill.— The Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRonnie Fitch of Troy, Ohio, formerly of Louisa, Ky.2021 Deer Kills in Wayne County: Cayden NapierNew restaurant to bring variety of flavors to WayneKimberly Bowen: Cabell Huntington workers have lost faith in their employerAnna Marion Muncy of DunlowEugene Dale "Blue" Meddings of Catlettsburg, Ky., formerly of CrumPatsy Marcum Dowell of CrumDoris Lee Farley of East LynnNew Dollar General opens in Town of WayneWayne woman admits fraud in Medicaid case ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Anna Marion Muncy of Dunlow Ronnie Fitch of Troy, Ohio, formerly of Louisa, Ky. Marybelle Kenneda of Wayne Doris Lee Farley of East Lynn Eugene Dale "Blue" Meddings of Catlettsburg, Ky., formerly of Crum Patsy Marcum Dowell of Crum Ada Belle Akers LeMaster of Spartanburg, South Carolina Elizabeth Thompson Simpson of Huntington Ted J. Asbury of Barboursville Crystal Adkins of Lavalete