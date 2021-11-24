Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

20211124-wcns-deer01

Canaan Foster

 Submitted Photo

On opening day of deer season, Canaan Foster, 12, harvested a buck while hunting on his family’s property in Ritchie County.

