Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20211117-wcn-deer01

Cayden Napier

 Submitted Photo

DUNLOW — Over the weekend, 10-year-old Cayden Napier killed an 8-point buck while hunting on his family’s property in Dunlow.

To submit hunting photos, email Managing Editor Nikki Dotson Merritt at ndotson@hdmediallc.com.

Please include hunter’s name, details of kill and location of kill.

— The Wayne County News

Recommended for you