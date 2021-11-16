2021 Deer Kills in Wayne County: Cayden Napier Wayne County News Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Nov 16, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Cayden Napier Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DUNLOW — Over the weekend, 10-year-old Cayden Napier killed an 8-point buck while hunting on his family’s property in Dunlow.To submit hunting photos, email Managing Editor Nikki Dotson Merritt at ndotson@hdmediallc.com.Please include hunter’s name, details of kill and location of kill.— The Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles2021 Deer Kills in Wayne County: Cayden NapierFour Wayne County schools among Big Cover Up grant recipientsCrystal Adkins of LavaleteTed J. Asbury of BarboursvilleEmotional Wayne knocks off No. 3 Poca 26-20Buffalo beats Wayne in middle school volleyball county championshipKelley Ray Jervis of HuntingtonVirgil Ray Browning of WayneSpring Valley playoff game changed to SaturdayFort Gay PreK-8 receives $3,000 grant for fitness facility ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Ada Belle Akers LeMaster of Spartanburg, South Carolina Elizabeth Thompson Simpson of Huntington Ted J. Asbury of Barboursville Crystal Adkins of Lavalete Virgil Ray Browning of Wayne Kelley Ray Jervis of Huntington Roger Lee Kennedy of Wayne formerly of Barboursville Leonard Garfield Vaughn of Louisa, Ky. Mary Frances Tabor of Wayne Donald Ray Clay of Louisa, Ky.