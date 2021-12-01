2021 Deer Kills in Wayne County: Rhett Steele Wayne County News Dec 1, 2021 20 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Rhett Steele Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rhett Steele snags his first buck kill in Wayne County.To submit hunting photos, email Managing Editor Nikki Dotson Merritt at ndotson@hdmediallc.com.Please include hunter’s name, details of kill and location of kill.— Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJames "Lee" Reeves of WayneJames Paul "Jamie" Dillon of WaynePolice Blotter: Twelve arrested in Wayne County from Nov. 1-222021 Deer Kills in Wayne County: Canaan FosterTwelvepole Trading Post celebrates a year on Small Business SaturdayJohn Robert Ross of WayneChristmas lights display coming to Ritter ParkCommission clarifies rumors regarding trails in Rich Creek areaRobert Lee "Bob" Napier of HuntingtonMexican restaurant, City Mission distribute free meals for Thanksgiving ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Keith Brian Clark of East Lynn Robert Lee "Bob" Napier of Huntington Nina Ferguson of Seville, Ohio Carl Emerson Wilson of Fuquay-Varina, N.C. Robert Lee "Bob" Napier of Huntington John Robert Ross of Wayne James Paul "Jamie" Dillon of Wayne Rebecca Ann Preece Thompson of Louisa, Ky. James "Lee" Reeves of Wayne Anna Marion Muncy of Dunlow