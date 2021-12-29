WAYNE — The beginning of 2021 was not positive for sports in Wayne County. Delays and precautions led to both shortened and changed seasons, but as the year progressed things returned to a “new” normal.
County athletes showed out throughout the year with many signing to play at the collegiate level, personal milestones achieved and teamwork to navigate still being involved in a worldwide pandemic.
Some notable legends were lost, and others were honored.
This is the 2021 Wayne County News Sports year-in-review.
Carl Ward honored at C-K
Longtime Ward assistant Barry Scragg made the crowd gathered at Ward-Craycraft Stadium gasp in delight as he used those initials to emphasize that the legendary football coach Ward was C-K football. Scragg and several hundred others gathered Sunday night to honor Ward on what would have been his 92nd birthday. Ward died on Dec. 9, 2020. Had a strong thunderstorm not have blown through, several hundred more people might have attended.
Bowens claims double titles at state track meetCHARLESTON — Wayne High School Senior Ethan Bowens is a double state champion after finishing first place in both the 100M and 400M race over the weekend at West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) State Track meet.
Lady Pioneers beat CK to claim county championship
WAYNE — The Wayne Middle School Lady Pioneers basketball team gained the title “Back to Back Champions” after beating Ceredo-Kenova for the second year in a row in the Wayne County Middle School Championship game Saturday at Vinson Middle School.
Teamwork pulls wonders to top in county
CEREDO — Defense. Teamwork. Confidence.
Heading into the Wayne County Middle School Championship, the Ceredo-Kenova Wonders were coached to use these three words to push them to a victory, and according to Coach Josh Chinn, it worked.
Volunteers begin cleanup of baseball, softball fields in Wayne County
Because COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the 2020 spring season for Wayne County’s baseball, softball and T-ball teams, lawn care at the fields came to a halt. Following recent storms and flooding in the area, the fields now need to be cleared of debris and mowed down and concession stands need repairs.
Former Spring Valley star Ball shining at Shawnee State
Throughout her freshman season, former Spring Valley High School volleyball star Alexa Ball proved herself as the type of player who fits the mold of the Madison Smiths, the Madison Knipps and the Stacia Martins of the program.
Week of conditioning OK’d for winter sports
Winter sports coaches around West Virginia finally got some good news Friday. The Secondary School Activities Commission announced that a week of conditioning has been approved before teams begin their oft-delayed preseason practices on Feb. 15.
Tolsia’s Boone chooses WV Tech
Julie Boone, a key player for the Tolsia Lady Rebels girls basketball team throughout her high school career, announced her verbal commitment to West Virginia Tech to continue her education and playing career.
McGlone remembered as great coach, better man
Legendary high school football coach Ivan McGlone died Friday. He was 82.
McGlone, a 1956 graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School, was a highly successful coach at Russell and Vinson high schools, leading the Red Devils to two state championships with his run-oriented Wing-T offense and stout defense. McGlone finished with a 38-year record of 316-151 record at Russell and ranks seventh in victories all-time in Kentucky. He won state championships in 1978 and 2005. Before taking the Russell job, he coached at Vinson from 1971 through 1975, compiling a 28-22 record.
Muncy hits milestone, Tolsia upsets Spring Valley 73-65
FORT GAY — Jesse Muncy scored his 1,000th career point and the Tolsia Rebels boys basketball team defeated visiting Spring Valley, 73-65, in the first ever meeting between the two Saturday night.
Wayne County High School basketball schedules released
WAYNE — Between viruses, weather and school cancellations — there has not been much action in Wayne County High School basketball sports. However, game schedules have been set and county athletes should be hitting courts soon.
Flood mud could take weeks to clear from boat ramps, DNR says
CHARLESTON — The recent floods that plagued southwestern West Virginia didn’t just inundate homes.
They also covered riverside boat ramps and public access sites with mud — so much mud, in fact, that it might take several more weeks to clear away.
Riner, Salmons win at Girls State Wrestling Tournament
Spring Valley’s Ciara Riner and Cabell Midland’s Zoey Salmons won titles Saturday in the second annual Girls State Wrestling Tournament held at Blennerhassett Middle School in Parkersburg.
Salmons captured the championship at 109 pounds and got voted Outstanding Wrestler for the second straight year. Riner prevailed at 133.
George’s scheduling prowess lands him MSAC award
Spring Valley’s Tim George was named the Mountain State Athletic Conference athletic director of the year.
George guided the Timberwolves through extraordinary circumstances even in a year when COVID-19 made everything remarkable.
Riders raise over $4,000 for Fisher House
WAYNE — ATVs, ORVs and side by sides on Saturday raced through the trails at Pappy’s Creekside in Wayne County while raising more than $4,000 for a facility serving veteran families.
With a goal of helping raise money and item donations for the local Fisher House, a facility that houses families and loved ones of veterans receiving assistance through the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, Lisa Skeens organized a raffle and ride day for owners of side by sides, or off-road vehicles.
Ex-Timberwolf Malashevich wins two WVU football awards
MORGANTOWN — In addition to a showcase of individual drills and an off-and-on scrimmage, West Virginia football’s Gold-Blue Spring Game was also part awards ceremony.
With head coach Neal Brown serving as master of ceremonies, several Mountaineers were honored Saturday with individual accolades for their efforts during the 15 spring practices and performance in the weight room during winter workouts.
That included some former area standouts, most notably former Spring Valley High School player Graeson Malashevich, who took home two awards. The redshirt sophomore wideout was named the Nickolich Memorial Award winner as the most decorated walk-on and was also one of five players to win an Iron Mountaineer Award, highlighting performance in the offseason strength and conditioning program.
West Virginia transgender athlete bill signed by governor
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s governor signed a bill Wednesday that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle and high schools and colleges.
Auto accident helps Wayne angler make it to B.A.S.S. Nation finals
Bass tournaments don’t hand out “comeback angler of the year” awards, but if they did, Willie “Doodle” Adkins would get the trophy.
Almost immediately after recovering from a pair of serious health crises, Adkins, a bricklayer from Wayne, captured the BASS Nation Southeast Regional championship at Lake Hartwell, Georgia. The win qualifies Adkins for a slot in the BASS Nation final tournament in Louisiana later this year.
SV’s Page makes all-MSAC team
HUNTINGTON — Two players from Cabell Midland and one each from Huntington High and Spring Valley made the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference boys high school basketball first team.
Spring Valley’s Corbin Page, who led the MSAC in scoring at 24 points per game, also made the team.
Wayne’s Eves ready to be a Battler, signs with A-B
WAYNE — In her high school cafeteria, surrounded by friends and family, Alana Eves realized a dream.
The Wayne girls basketball standout officially signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia.
Wayne’s Eves named to Class AAA All-State girls basketball second team
In recognition of the quality of all four teams and the prestige of the stars that power each of them, Nitro, Fairmont Senior, North Marion and Logan were each well represented on the Class AAA All-State team, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.Wayne’s Alana Eves
Prichard native qualifies for Olympic trials
PRICHARD — Wayne County native Tim Stollings continues to impress at the collegiate level.
The second-year swimmer at University of Findlay recently swam under the Olympic trails qualifying time on May 14 at the Club Mountaineer Long Course meet at West Virginia University.
Sister track duo makes All-State team
WAYNE — Though the team didn’t grab the top spot in the Class AA West Virginia State High School Cross Country Championships, the Wayne High School girls division did finish third in the state meet and feature a sister pair named first team All-State.
Sophomore Olivia Williamson placed fifth and is notably a two time All-state cross county runner. Her sister, Senior Emily Williamson, placed seventh and according to Head Coach Jeanette Rutherford will go down in history as one of WHS’s best runners — female or male.
C-K Middle wins football championship
The Ceredo-Kenova Middle school football team was declared back to back Wayne County Champions after beating Tolsia, 44-0 in match-up on Oct. 28.
Roland slugs way to heavyweight title
HUNTINGTON — Heavyweights Garry Roland and Matt Adams staged a slugfest Friday night in the co-main event in the King of the Mountain State boxing show inside the Conference Center at Mountain Health Arena.
Roland, who is from Wayne and played football for the Pioneers, scored a first-round knockdown and that moment may have made the difference as he eventually had his name called as the winner and put on the King of the Mountain State championship belt. All three judges scored the bout 29-27 for Roland.
Event raises funds for local family waiting for heart transplant
WAYNE — The first Pioneer Madness at Wayne High School marked the start of basketball season for the middle and high school teams while also contributing to a local family in need.
On Friday, Nov. 30, teammates, parents, fans and others in the community gathered at Pioneer Gym for the inaugural event that celebrated the beginning of basketball season with inter squad contests, scrimmages and a fundraiser for the family of Seth and Jennifer Merritt.