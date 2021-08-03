Monday brought a glimpse of normalcy for area high schools, athletes and coaches.
Following a COVID-shortened fall sports season one year ago, local prep football teams returned to the field this week to prepare for the start of regular season, which is less than one month away.
Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said he enjoyed taking to the practice field Monday without looking at a color-coded map that determined the school’s COVID status.
“You get a feel for things being normal and the kids deserve that,” Dingess said. “For the last 18 months or so they’ve been through it and done everything we’ve asked them to do given the circumstances, but to be out practicing is great.”
When that map shut down Spring Valley, it also put Wayne’s games on the shelf. Veteran Pioneers coach Tommy Harmon said he’s focused on 2021 and happy to forget the struggles of the pandemic-altered 2020 season.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and am conditioned to start at this time,” Harmon said. “Luckily last year and the late start didn’t become a habit. Everybody is happy to get going and they should be.”
Both Spring Valley and Wayne enjoyed a cool morning practice, starting when the temperature had yet to reach 70 degrees. Tolsia opted to hold their practice in the evening heat.
Rebels coach Eric Crum called last season ‘terrible,’ but not because of his team’s performance. COVID shutdowns and restrictions took away Tolsia’s chance to compete in the playoffs, ending their season prematurely.
He said his team was excited to take the field again but reminded them to take advantage of the opportunity, not waste it.
“A lot of these kids went through that and they realize how fortunate they are to be out here right now with things being a little more normal now and not having to have a mask on your face every time you turn around twice. I think they know not to waste this opportunity,” Crum said.
At least two teams couldn’t wait to take to the field. Chesapeake and Buffalo each conducted midnight practices. Huntington High didn’t take the field until 4 p.m. Monday, but Seals was in his office at Bob Sang Stadium at 7:30 a.m. to prepare for the first workout of fall drills.
“Real football starts now,” Highlander coach Billy Seals said. “Next week when we get to go live contact on Tuesday we’ll find out who can play and who looked good in t-shorts and shorts. Every year is different. You know who you have, but you don’t know how they will perform on the field.”