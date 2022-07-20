Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20211031 mu football 05.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall head coach Charles Huff talks with players during a timeout as the Herd takes on Florida International during an NCAA football game on Oct. 30, 2021, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington W.Va.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — As the 2022 college football season nears, Marshall football coach Charles Huff continues to add talent via the transfer portal with the start of fall practice just weeks away.

Joining an ever-growing list of newcomers for the Thundering Herd is Damion Barber, a graduate transfer from Austin Peay, who announced his decision to join the Marshall football team last week.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags

Recommended for you