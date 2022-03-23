HUNTINGTON — After experiencing its first defeat of the high school softball season to Sissonville, Cabell Midland was hoping to rebound on Friday against rival Spring Valley at the Wolves Den in a Mountain State Athletic Conference matchup between the two rivals.
Quinn Ballangee helped the Knights bounce back by pitching all seven innings of the contest while allowing six hits and striking out eight to help defeat the Timberwolves 8-3.
With her team leading 2-0 after the top of the first inning, Ballangee struggled in the bottom of the first.
Jenna Christopher led off the home half of the first with a single off Ballangee and then scored along with Brooklyn Osburn on a two-run single by Katelynn Spry that tied the game 2-2.
But after talking with Cabell Midland assistant coach Jason Harris, who calls the team’s pitches and who has worked with Ballangee since her days in Little League, Ballangee settled in.
“We just went back in the dugout talked about my pitches and we just got it rolling from there,” Ballangee said. “I just went back out and I was more comfortable with everything.”
After the between-innings meeting, Ballangee said her rise ball and curve ball started to work for her in throwing off the Spring Valley hitters.
In the third inning, Ballangee retired the side in order while striking out two after Cabell Midland (2-1 overall, 2-0 MSAC) retook the lead in the second inning.
“She found her groove,” said Harris. “She came out and was throwing OK in the first inning, then she started hitting her spots a little better, got more spin on the ball.”
Ballangee kept Spring Valley off the base paths with a perfect second inning. She allowed a single to Sowder in the third but tossed another perfect inning in the fourth, then matched that in the seventh.
The Timberwolves managed a single by Sydney Turner in the fifth, but she was thrown out trying to steal second and Ballangee struck out the next hitter while getting the final batter of the inning to pop out to catcher Sabrina Rose.
Meanwhile, the Knights offense helped its pitcher with two more runs in the fourth behind singles by Ballangee, Jesse Terry and Jenna Dorsey.
Cabell Midland added another run in the sixth on Destiny Hale’s double, stolen base, then a fielding error by the Timberwolves that made it a 7-2 game.
Dorsey was 4 for 4, including a single and a stolen base in the seventh that led to the Knights’ final run on an RBI single from Rose.
The 13 hits strung together by Cabell Midland allowed the Knights to put together an effort that pleased the team and coaches much more than the 11-1 loss to Sissonville they had suffered on Thursday.
“Our energy was so much better today than it was yesterday,” Ballangee said. “We hit the ball a lot better. Our defense was on point.”
Spring Valley (0-1, 0-1) couldn’t get the timely hits it needed to get back in the game once the Knights took control in the second inning.
Spring Valley tried to rally late with Brenna Reedy getting a two-out single in the sixth. She was followed by Spry, who advanced the runner to third with a double.
The ball was misplayed by Cabell Midland in the outfield and allowed Reedy to scamper home from third to cut the Knights’ lead to 7-3.
Spry finished 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs.
“They did a good job of mixing up pitches on us,” Spring Valley head coach Mick Osburn said. “But we’ve got to recognize better pitches to swing at.”
CABELL MIDLAND 220 201 1 — 8 13 1
SPRING VALLEY 200 001 0 — 3 6 1
Ballangee and Rose; Pitts and Townsend.
Hitting: (CM) Dorsey 4-4, 2 RBI; Terry 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI. (SV) Spry 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI.