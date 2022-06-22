HUNTINGTON — Montana Fouts could get a chance to play in front of a hometown crowd during her final season with the Alabama softball program.
According to reports from Tuscaloosa media outlets, the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team will play a double header against the Thundering Herd late in the 2023 season, allowing star pitcher Montana Fouts to play close to home in her final year of collegiate competition.
The report has not yet been confirmed by Marshall University.
Tide head coach Patrick Murphy is hard at work cementing the next season’s schedule and as a part of that he is attempting to plan homecoming trips for the senior student athletes.
According to Brett Greenberg of WKRG, the Crimson Tide will head to Marshall for a double-header to allow Montana Fouts to perform in front of her friends and family.
Murphy reportedly tries to schedule games at or near the hometowns of his seniors each year in order for them to play in front of fans who otherwise may not be able to make a trip to Tuscaloosa. Marshall is only around 35 minutes from Fouts’ hometown of Grayson, Kentucky. She played her prep career at East Carter High School.
Fouts announced her decision to return to Alabama for a fifth and final season of eligibility, despite thoughts from outside the organization that she might transfer and play her last season elsewhere.
The 2021 NFCA National Pitcher of the Year announced her decision on social media earlier this month.
“You’ll see me proudly wearing the A next year,” Fouts said in a tweet. “I don’t have to think twice about that. Murph — not only are you a hall of fame coach, but you’re a hall of fame man. I’ll die on that hill so Bury me In Dixie, Sweet Home Alabama, Roll Tide and Amen.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.