Ty Bartrum raced into the end zone five times Friday night and perhaps also to the lead in the race for the Kennedy Award, given to the top high school football player in West Virginia.
The Spring Valley senior wide receiver/defensive back was stellar in the Timberwolves’ 35-30 victory over top-ranked Martinsburg, catching four touchdown passes, rushing for one and intercepting two passes. Fans throughout the state were talking about Bartrum’s performance and even message boards in Ohio noted that the former Meigs High School star was phenomenal.
Against the state’s premier program, Bartrum caught six passes for 126 yards to boost his total to 16 receptions for 616 yards and 16 touchdowns for the season. Bartrum also has 57 tackles and six interceptions. The performance garnered Bartrum an offer from Marshall University on Monday. Bartrum committed to, but hasn’t signed with, Harvard.
In games against Martinsburg, Huntington High and Cabell Midland, the top three-ranked programs in West Virginia, Bartrum has 11 catches for 180 yards and four touchdowns.
“He’s pretty good,” Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess said, with a grin, of Bartrum.
Bartrum is the son of former Meigs High School, Marshall star and 13-year NFL veteran Mike Bartum, a senior analyst and assistant to head coach Charles Huff at Marshall University. The younger Bartrum played the last two seasons at Cherokee High in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, while his dad coached with the Philadelphia Eagles.
WARM FUZZIES: Martinsburg’s football team presented Spring Valley football player Jaxson Kinder and his family more than $1,000 Friday to help them recover from a house fire.
Donations have poured in from throughout West Virginia and the Tri-State, with more than $20,000 being raised, according to Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess. The Huntington High and Cabell Midland programs also made significant donations.
At least two dozen Huntington High football players attended the Spring Valley game on Friday. After the Timberwolves victory, those players went on the field to congratulate Spring Valley’s players and coaches, to the delight of ‘Wolves fans.
The Highlanders, No. 2 in last week’s West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission rankings, figure to jump to No. 1 this week since Martinsburg lost.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Spring Valley center Evan Ferguson committed to play football at Gardner-Webb. Fairland pitcher Tyler Sammons received a scholarship offer from the University of Rio Grande. Boyd County offensive lineman Logan Butler visited the University of Pikeville.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Spring Valley’s football team has played the top three-ranked teams — Martinsburg, Huntington High and Cabell Midland — this season. Milton won the Cabell County middle school football championship and Ceredo-Kenova won the Wayne County title. Buffalo won the Wayne County volleyball championship.