GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirate softball squad got the 2023 season started off with a bang this past Thursday as they picked up a pair of mercy rule wins over Tolsia and Mingo Central.
In both of the games, pitchers Molly Fahm and Myra Bevins fired no-hitters for head coach Ryan Chapman.
Fahm, an 8th grader, got the win in a 10-0 defeat of the Lady Miners as she struck out 10 batters over five hitless innings. The only base runners she allowed came on a walk, three hit by pitches, and via error.
Bevins, a sophomore, got the dub in a 15-0 defeat of the Lady Rebels as she pitched three hitless frames with five strikeouts and only one walk.
In the win over Tolsia BHS blew the game open early with a 12 run first inning and never looked back.
Fahm smacked a homer and a triple with two RBIs while junior catcher Natalie Fite also legged out a triple and a double and knocked in four runs.
Alexia Bevins also had an RBI triple while Sydney Stafford produced a pair of hits and two RBIs. Zoey Caudill, Maddie Bevins, and Bell Howard each had RBI base knocks while sisters Makena and Meredith Justice each smacked a single.
Myra Bevins helped her own cause at the plate as she worked a pair of walks and scored a team high three runs.
In the win over the Lady Miners, the Lady Pirates once again started fast as they scored three runs in the first and four in the second to take a quick 7-0 lead and never looked back.
Myra Bevins led the way with three singles and three runs while Fite and Fahm once again produced the power. Fite had two hits including a triple and four RBIs while Fahm roped two doubles and drove in three runs of her own.
Stafford once again legged out two singles while Alexia Bevins knocked in two runs with a single. Zoey Caudill also scored two runs for BHS while Abbi Vipperman crossed the plate once.
For Mingo Central, Ava Williams took the loss as she gave up 10 runs, eight earned, on 10 hits with eight strikeouts and four walks over 4.2 innings pitched.
Lexi Hager, Kiara Workman, and Hailey Willams each reached base on a hit by pitch for Mingo while Annie White drew a walk. Hailey Williams also reached base another time via error.
Belfry’s record is 2-0 after the hot start while Mingo Central is 0-1.
Score by Innings (Game 1)
THS: 0 0 0 — 0 0 3
BHS: 12 2 1 — 15 12 2
Score by Innings (Game 2)
MCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 1
BHS: 3 4 0 2 1 — 10 10 1
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.