HUNTINGTON — Dan D’Antoni is simply sticking to the script.
That’s why it was no surprise to him that Micah Handlogten and Obinna Anochili-Killen each hit 3-pointers in a win over Coastal Carolina Saturday afternoon.
“Not that (they are) going to make a living out there, but being able to do it occasionally helps our ball club,” D’Antoni said. “It keeps the middle open and then we can get Taevion (Kinsey) and Andy (Taylor) to the rim.”
The logic follows that moving the biggest bodies on the floor out of the way can create additional lanes for the guards to move through, but the Marshall bigs haven’t been particularly effective from beyond the arc.
There are four players that stand at least 6 feet, 8 inches tall on the Herd’s roster that have attempted 3-point shots this season.
Handlogten (1-for-7) has registered the fewest attempts. Anochili Killen (3-for-31) is shooting at the lowest percentage from long range, while Jacob Conner (13-for-45) and Wyatt Fricks (11-for-37) have accounted for the majority of the deep production by the Herd’s tallest players.
“When he shoots, they don’t know if he’s going to make it or not. They’ll leave him open, he’s got plenty of time and just has to make that shot, and he will,” D’Antoni said of Anochili-Killen’s shooting on Saturday where he connected on just one of his seven attempts from distance. “He makes them in practice. He’s going to make them, I have full faith and confidence. He’s just got to slow down a little bit.”
Anochili-Killen’s reaction when he did connect on a wide-open 3 said it all. He threw both hands straight in the air to celebrate, then got back down the floor on defense.
“As many 3s as Obinna missed, he made up for it by being in the right spot defensively and created a lot of havoc,” D’Antoni said. “Some people don’t understand why he’s shooting 3s, but if he doesn’t, we can’t run our system.”
D’Antoni has the ultimate trust in his players, which isn’t hard to see. He’ll stick with them through the highs and lows that inevitably come throughout the season, defending them every step of the way with full confidence that what he sees in practice will soon translate to their on-court product.
“Sometimes my Adam’s apple goes up in my throat like everybody else, but if you call it too quick, then it all shuts down and you can’t do anything,” D’Antoni said. “I’m going to count on them being the players I know they are and it’ll happen.”
The Herd has been playing without redshirt freshman Wyatt Fricks, one of its more reliable 3-point shooters, due to an injury he suffered in the Sun Belt Conference opener against Appalachian State on Dec. 29.
Fricks and Conner have been the first two off the bench for the Herd when they are both available. Without the former available, David Early has seen increased minutes in the rotation. Marco Sarenac and Goran Miladinovic have also played sparingly when needed.
“I’ve got my fingers crossed he’ll be ready for Thursday,” D’Antoni said hinting at Fricks’s potential return to action.
Marshall next faces Southern Miss for the first time as Sun Belt foes after several years together in Conference USA. The matchup will be televised on ESPN2 beginning at 9 p.m.