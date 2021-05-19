HUNTINGTON — Simone Blanks filled up the scoresheet Tuesday evening, guiding the Cabell Midland softball team to a 6-3 victory at Spring Valley.
The senior reached base twice in the win, scoring once and driving home three runs Tuesday night, a pair of which came in a dominant fourth inning for the Lady Knights.
Spring Valley led early, scoring a run in the first and second innings of the game thanks to an RBI single from Libby Saunders and a solo home run off the bat of Chloe Townsend, but quickly fell out of their rhythm as the evening went on.
Brooklyn Osburn sat the Lady Knights down in order in two of the first three innings, only allowing two runners to reach base, once a walk and another on an error by the left fielder. To lead off the fourth inning, Midland’s Rielly Lucas blasted Osburn’s initial pitch into the mountain behind the field to tie the game at 2-2 in the top half of the inning.
That started a good sequence for the Knights, who finally got the bats going at the midway point in the game. Following the Lucas home run, Hailey Roe reached on a single, another fielding error in the outfield allowed Syndi Burko a double and Blanks hit them both in with a two-RBI double that whizzed past the centerfielder on a frozen rope.
“I knew they weren’t going to give me much,” Blanks said of the Timberwolves. “I had to hit what I knew I could or just watch it go by and hope it wasn’t called a strike.”
That hit gave Cabell Midland a 4-2 lead and Madelyn Meadows would single later in the inning to score Blanks and leave the home Wolves with a three-run deficit.
“For some reason it takes us a minute to get our bats going, but once we got through the lineup one time and saw where the pitcher was going, we got more comfortable up there with our bats,” Knights coach Emily Boggs said.
Both Midland and Spring Valley were scoreless in the fifth inning, but swapped runs in the sixth. Blanks drove in her third run of the night, scoring Burko after her lead-off single, and the Lady Wolves’ Kelsey Huffman bounced a ball off the centerfield fence for the final run of the night.
In the circle for the Knights, Jess Terry struck out 10 Spring Valley batters, allowing seven hits and walking one in seven complete innings. Osburn pitched the whole way for the Timberwolves, striking out three, allowing six hits and walking one.
“Spring Valley hits the ball very hard and there were a couple hits they had that our outfield just made good plays on, so credit to them for being there,” Boggs added. “We had several miscues in the infield tonight that we need to clean up, but our outfield and pitching saved us.”
CM 0 1 0 4 0 1 0
SV 1 1 0 0 0 1 0