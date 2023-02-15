Tomcats have the touch vs. Timberwolves
SPRING VALLEY — Whatever defense Spring Valley threw at Ashland, it didn’t matter. The Tomcats would size up the look, find the open shot and make the Timberwolves pay.
Ashland (18-10) knocked down 16 3-pointers and 12 buckets from two-point range and steadily pulled away to top Spring Valley, 78-48, Saturday night at the Wolves Den.
“All the 3s I thought were good looks,” Tomcats interim coach Ryan Bonner said. “We’d make the extra pass. When we value that, it leads to a good shot.”
Spring Valley (13-7) scored the first five points for a 4-0 lead with less than two minutes gone in the opening period. Tucker Conway got Ashland’s first hoop with 5:38 on the clock. It was the first of the many 3s.
Carter and Tyson Lalonde closed the quarter with a trey each for a 22-16 lead for the visitors. The Tomcats rolled from that point to their third straight win.
Carter led Ashland with 24 points. Rheyce Deboard added 17.
“We work on shots a lot in practice,” Carter said. “Run and gun, shoot the 3. Eventually I knew we’d knock them down.”
“Play fast, push the tempo,” Bonner said. “The kids were opportunistic with their shots. For Zander, his ceiling’s high because of how hard he works.”
Spring Valley coach Rick Chaffin said the Tomcats just did what they excel at on offense.
“They spread us out and shot well,” Chaffin said. “You’d go help and they’d kick the ball out. It was pick your poison.”
Spring Valley came in off come-from-behind wins against Parkersburg and Hurricane earlier in the week. The Timberwolves trailed the Big Reds by 19 at one point and rallied to win, 71-63. They were down 13 to Hurricane in the second half and charged back to win, 78-76.
“We had a hard week,” Chaffin said. “Those games take it out of you.”
As it turned out, Ashland drained eight treys in each half. Now the Tomcats get a break before beginning 64th District Tournament play on Feb. 20 against Rose Hill Christian at Boyd County.
“Get some time off. That never hurts,” Carter said. “The rest helps.”
Craig Robertson and Ty Smith each hit for 13 points to lead the Timberwolves, who had their win streak end at three.
Spring Valley’s next game is Tuesday at home against Cabell Midland. The Senior Night game starts at 7 p.m.
ASHLAND 22 20 23 13 — 78: Carter 24, A. Adkins 8, Deboard 17, Davis 4, Conway 6, Freize 4, C. Davis 3, Lalonde 9, Major 3.
SPRING VALLEY 16 8 14 10 — 48: Grayson 2, Robertson 13, Adkins 9, Caldwell 9, Larsen 2, Smith 13.
Right place, right time for Spring Valley’s Smith vs. Hurricane
HURRICANE — Ty Smith, said his coach, has been playing out of position all season. But he was in the right position to win the game for Spring Valley on Thursday night.
Smith, a senior forward, tipped in a missed free throw just ahead of the final buzzer, giving the Timberwolves a thrilling 78-76 comeback victory at Hurricane in a battle of Mountain State Athletic Conference rivals.
Sophomore Clay Roberts gunned in 30 points for the Wolves (13-6), who were down nine at halftime and trailed by 13 points in the second half. They were still behind 70-64 with just over two minutes remaining before storming back in the closing stages.
The lead changed hands three times in the final seconds. Tate Adkins turned a steal into a basket to put Spring Valley up 75-74 with 15 seconds left, but Hurricane’s Jackson Clark was fouled with 9.6 seconds to go and made two free throws to put the Skins ahead 76-75.
Adkins attacked the basket and was fouled with 3.2 seconds left. He made the first free throw to tie the game, but his second attempt came off the right side of the rim. While battling a defender on the inside block, Smith contorted his body to bat the ball off the board and into the basket, all while falling to the ground as the buzzer sounded.
“It was funny the way he did that,’’ Spring Valley coach Rick Chaffin said. “He got his arm way up in there and made that play. ... He timed it well. He’s a good athlete and made that great play at the end.
“Ty’s our (only) senior starter, and we’re asking him to play out of position. He played point guard in Buddy League, middle school, ninth grade, 10th grade. He gets me as his coach and I move him inside because we don’t have any size. So I’m asking the kid to play out of position.’’
The game was frenetic throughout, with short scoring bursts and sharp outside shooting by both teams.
Hurricane (8-10) worked its way into a 53-40 lead near the middle of the third quarter, largely on efficient play.
The Redskins shot 66% from the floor in the first half, including 6 of 9 on 3-pointers, and committed only two turnovers in building their 45-36 halftime advantage. Brayden Whittington knocked down all four of his 3-pointers for the Skins in the first half.
In the second half, however, Hurricane slumped to 28% shooting overall (8 of 29) and was 2 of 8 from distance.
“We give up 52, 53 points a game,’’ Chaffin said, “and I told our kids at halftime when they had 45 points, ‘That’s just totally not us. You’re not getting up there and guarding them. They’re spreading us out. You’ve got to play defense. You’ve got to help and recover.’ And we didn’t do a very good job of that.
“The second half, we were able to get some stops — not many — but just enough to win.’’
Spring Valley finally caught up at 57-all, capping a 17-4 run, when Adkins rebounded his own missed shot following a Wolves steal with 6:40 left in the game.
Hurricane bounced back to grab a 70-64 lead with 2:41 remaining on a fast break bucket by Whittington. The Skins were still up by five points with less than 1:30 to go, but the Wolves closed it out with an 11-4 run.
The Redskins lost despite making their final 10 free throws over the last 3:48.
Hurricane coach Lance Sutherland, like his players, was disappointed in the outcome, but wants to make sure his team gets ready for Monday’s game with Parkersburg, an important contest as far as sectional seeding.
“I was talking to one of our players,’’ Sutherland said, “and I told him one play didn’t win or lose the game. Basketball games are 32 minutes and there are hundreds of things that could go wrong. Hey, I started out in a 2-3 zone and they nailed every shot they shot, and that’s on me.
“So you can’t say this cost us the game, or that cost us the game. We played hard and played well most of the game. In the end, it didn’t work out. They can’t blame themselves. You win as a team and lose as a team, and that goes for the coaching staff, too.’’
Jackson Clark led Hurricane with 16 points and seven rebounds, and was followed by teammates Whittington (14 points), Carson O’Dell (13 points), LaRon Dues (10 points, five rebounds) and Mondrell Dean (10 points, five rebounds).
For the Timberwolves, Luke Larsen had 14 points and five rebounds, Adkins added 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals, and Keyan Grayson scored 11 points. Smith finished with eight points and five boards as Spring Valley led 29-28 in rebounds.
Spring Valley 78, Hurricane 76
Spring Valley;15;21;17;25;--;78
Hurricane;20;25;12;19;--;76
Spring Valley (13-6)
Grayson 4-6 1-2 11, Robertson 10-18 4-5 30, Adkins 6-11 1-2 13, Caldwell 1-3 0-1 2, Smith 4-7 0-0 8, Larson 6-7 2-4 14, Hazlett 0-1 0-1 0, totals 31-52 8-14 78
Hurricane (8-10)
Dean 4-6 1-2 10, Clark 5-12 6-10 16, O’Dell 3-5 4-4 13, Whittington 5-10 0-0 14, Dues 4-10 2-2 10, Spencer 3-6 1-2 7, Murrell 2-7 0-0 4, Taylor 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, totals 27-58 14-20 76
3-point shooting: SV 8-16 (Grayson 2-3, Robertson 6-8, Adkins 0-3, Caldwell 0-1, Smith 0-1), Hurricane 8-17 (Dean 1-2, O’Dell 3-5, Whittington 4-7, Dues 0-1, Spencer 0-2)
WAYNE
The Wayne High School varsity basketball team lost an away conference game against Herbert Hoover High School 73-60 on Friday, Feb. 10.
Sophomore Issac Meddings led the Pioneers with 15 points, while Senior Dillon May had 12, Junior Zane Adkins had 10, Sophomore Ronnie Staley had 9, Senior Issiah Lowe had 7, Sophomore Peyton Marcum had 5 and Sophomore Cooper Adkins had 2.