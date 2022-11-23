Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Hunters headed to the forest this week as the two-week, firearms-only season for bucks began in West Virginia.

The annual hunt, traditionally set around the Thanksgiving holiday and running Monday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Dec. 4, this year, is a big deal for both hunters and the state’s economy.

