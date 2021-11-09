Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

The Buffalo Middle School girls volleyball team was named the county champion after a weekend battle in the district that took place on October 30.

The tournament was double elimination with Buffalo coming out over Wayne in a hard-faught three set game for the finals.

Teams included Fort Gay Middle and Crum Middle (combined), Wayne Middle, Ceredo-Kenova Middle, Vinson Middle and Buffalo Middle.

Also during the event, awards were given for All County and an All Tournament team.

All County:

  • BMS: Avery Ellis, Zoe Adkins
  • CK: Chloe Sharp, Andrielle Johnson
  • Ft.Gay: Carly, Chloe
  • Vinson: Brooklyn Ellis, Riley Fischer
  • Wayne: Eva Vanhoose, Courtney Thompson

All Tournament:

  • BMS: Avery Ellis, Payton Dishman
  • CK: Ava Robertson, Chloe Sharp
  • Ft. Gay: Raelyn, Emily
  • VMS: Brooklyn Ellis, Keira Black
  • WMS: Eva Vanhoose, Courtney Sharp

