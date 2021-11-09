Buffalo beats Wayne in middle school volleyball county championship By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT ndotson@hdmediallc.com Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Nov 9, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 3 The Buffalo Middle School girls volleyball team was named county champions after beating Wayne Middle School in the finals. Photos courtesy of Stephanie Ellis Buy Now Wayne County Middle School volleyball players from each school were named to the All County Championship team. Courtesy of Stephanie Ellis Wayne County Middle School volleyball players from each school were named to the All Tournament Championship team. Courtesy of Stephanie Ellis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Buffalo Middle School girls volleyball team was named the county champion after a weekend battle in the district that took place on October 30.The tournament was double elimination with Buffalo coming out over Wayne in a hard-faught three set game for the finals.Teams included Fort Gay Middle and Crum Middle (combined), Wayne Middle, Ceredo-Kenova Middle, Vinson Middle and Buffalo Middle.Also during the event, awards were given for All County and an All Tournament team.All County:BMS: Avery Ellis, Zoe AdkinsCK: Chloe Sharp, Andrielle JohnsonFt.Gay: Carly, ChloeVinson: Brooklyn Ellis, Riley FischerWayne: Eva Vanhoose, Courtney ThompsonAll Tournament:BMS: Avery Ellis, Payton DishmanCK: Ava Robertson, Chloe SharpFt. Gay: Raelyn, EmilyVMS: Brooklyn Ellis, Keira BlackWMS: Eva Vanhoose, Courtney Sharp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMarcella Herald of PrichardBuffalo beats Wayne in middle school volleyball county championshipSV student finalist for senate youth programWHS sister track duo makes All-State teamThree Wayne residents among state COVID-19 deathsSunday dinner with Rocco serves record amountC-K Middle wins football championshipElla Marie Blankenship of WayneLois Jean Staley of East LynnBraskem celebrates 60th anniversary of Neal plant in Kenova ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Patricia Ann Middleton of Wayne Sandra Kay Chaney of Huntington Homer MacMaster Ward of Wayne Anna Romaine Grace Webb of Gallipolis, Ohio Elizabeth Jane Workman of Genoa Darrell Young of Webbville, Ky. Hilda Watts of Louisa, Ky. Lois Jean Staley of East Lynn Ella Marie Blankenship of Wayne Marcella Herald of Prichard