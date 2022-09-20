VAN, W.Va. — The Van Bulldogs held a celebration for Military Awareness Day prior to the kickoff of Friday night’s game against the visiting Tolsia Rebels, with the celebration continuing into the post-game locker room as the Bulldogs moved to 4-0 on the season
The Bulldogs beat Tolsia 50-10 in the second half to bust open a close contest from the first.
“We came out strong,” Kaleb Walker, a senior offensive lineman for the Rebels said. “We got some stops and it was a good ball game in the first half.”
In the opening quarter both offenses moved the ball, but the defenses for each team proved opportunistic. After receiving the opening kickoff Van moved the ball into Tolsia territory before a bad snap led to a Rebels recovery.
Tolsia would then find its promising opening drive thwarted when quarterback Luke Williamson had his pass intercepted. On the very next play another bad snap by the Bulldogs would give the ball back to the Rebels.
Tolsia would give it back to Van a couple of plays later on a fumble, marking the fourth turnover in as many possessions for the two teams. Van took advantage of Tolsia’s second miscue, scoring on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Kevin McCarty to Jason Massey with 2:05 to play in the first quarter.
The teams would trade a couple of empty possessions before the Bulldogs would get on the scoreboard again taking a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
The Rebels would respond. Williamson hit Braden Ratcliff on a pass for a gain of 28 yards and five plays later Williamson would scamper into the end zone to cut the Bulldogs lead in half.
Tolsia would then force Van into a punt and another long Williamson pass this time to Cole Jordan set the Rebels up to attempt a long field goal just before the intermission.
With the ball on the 35-yard line, Miguel Camara, a foreign exchange student from Mexico, playing his first year of American football entered the game.
Camara’s kick had more than enough leg, setting a new school record for longest field goal made in Tolsia history at 45 yards; it also set the halftime score at 14-10.
“Miguel had a great kick,” Walker said. “I thought we were playing well and had a good mentality about our mistakes.”
But, the mistakes would be too many for the Rebels. After the second half started with both teams unable to move the ball McCarty would step in front of a Williamson pass and race 55 yards for a pick six touchdown.
The Bulldogs would never look back from there on the way to a 50-10 route of the Rebels.