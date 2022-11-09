Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

In one of many scoreless first half games, it was the Ceredo-Kenova Wonders A-team who took the 2022 Turf Bowl Championship title after coming from behind in the second half with a 20-8 win.

C-K’s Brody Watts stripped the ball from a Bulldogs runner and ran 38 yards with it for the winning touchdown with 4:02 left in the game, making the final score 20-8.

Recommended for you