In one of many scoreless first half games, it was the Ceredo-Kenova Wonders A-team who took the 2022 Turf Bowl Championship title after coming from behind in the second half with a 20-8 win.
C-K’s Brody Watts stripped the ball from a Bulldogs runner and ran 38 yards with it for the winning touchdown with 4:02 left in the game, making the final score 20-8.
Powerhouse Cameron Booth helped secure the win with a last quarter touchdown and two-point conversion.
The Bulldogs took advantage of two late-hit penalties on C-K to score a touchdown late in the third quarter. Michael Artrip scored from the 2 and Carson Evans ran for the conversion with 1:23 left in the third period. C-K aided Lawrence County with two tackles out of bounds that gave the Bulldogs a first down inside the 5.
The Wonders pulled within 8-6 on a 29-yard touchdown run around left end by Cam Booth, who added a 51-yard TD jaunt with 20 seconds left to set the score.
CEREDO-KENOVA 0 0 0 20 — 20
LAWRENCE COUNTY 0 0 8 0 — 8
LC — Artrip 2 run (Evans run)
CK — Booth 29 run (pass failed)
CK — Watts 38 fumble return (Watts run)
CK — Booth 51 run (run failed)
B Team
The “big boy” win, as the announcers dubbed it ended the day of games at the Joan.
Also reeling from its own win in the B-Team match-up, Wayne celebrated the whole way home after taking the title in its divsion after four overtimes.
The Pioneers took the lead in the fourth overtime against Barboursville, winning 12-6.
Wayne’s Colt Sowards (45) ran in the winning touchdown in the extensive, overtime game.
“Colt 45” was a star on the field from the first quarter with several tackles setting the defensive game into motion for the Pioneers.
Though Barboursville was also strong defensively, Sowards was able to flip the switch to offense and scored on a 20-yard run in the fourth overtime to give the Pioneers the victory over the Pirates.
Barboursville drove to the Wayne 4-yard line with 26 seconds left in the first half, but the Pioneers defense stopped the Knights on downs to return to the locker room tied 0-0. The Knights broke through for a 6-0 lead when Myle Merritt scored on a 1-yard run with 2:32 left in the third quarter.
Barboursville’s lead lasted all of 16 seconds before Wayne’s Elijah Stephens scored on a 45-yard run to tie it.
Wayne stopped a Barboursville sweep after the Knights D and C teams both beat Lawrence County earlier in the day.
BARBOURSVILLE 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 — 6
WAYNE 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 6 — 12
B — Merritt 1 run (run failed)
W — E. Stephens 45 run (run failed)
W — Sowards 20 run (no attempt made)
C Team
HUNTINGTON — Maybe Cabell Midland High School football coach Luke Salmons will try to sneak Brooks Parker into his lineup for the first round of the playoffs this week.
Parker, 7, ran for touchdowns of 71, 60 and 42 yards, teamed up with Corbin Johnson on a 71-yard TD pass and threw a 3-yard scoring pass to Grayson Pauken to lead Barboursville to a 34-28 victory over Lawrence County on Saturday in the C-team game of the Tri-State Youth Football League Turf Bowl at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Parker and Johnson connected on a 71-yard touchdown pass at 1:30 of the first quarter, then Parker threw a 3-yard scoring strike to Pauken with 8 seconds left until halftime as Barboursville took a 12-0 lead. Lucas Block, though, ran 65 yards for a touchdown and added a 2-point conversion run on the final play of the half to pull Lawrence County within 12-8.
Parker ran for more than 200 yards and Block topped 150 and scored three touchdowns as the Turf Bowl celebrated its 50th anniversary.
BARBOURSVILLE 6 6 14 8 — 34
LAWRENCE COUNTY 0 8 8 12 — 28
B — Parker 71 pass from Johnson (run failed)
B — Pauken 3 pass from Parker (run failed)
LC — Block 65 run (Block run)
B — Parker 71 run (run failed)
LC — Dixon 1 run (Block run)
B — Parker 60 run (Johnson run)
LC — Block 4 run (run failed)
B — Parker 42 run (Parker run)
LC — Block 16 run (run failed)
D team
BARBOURSVILLE 8, LAWRENCE COUNTY 0: Luke Kinker scored on a 41-yard run at 6:11 of the third quarter to lift the Knights to a victory over the Bulldogs. Zayden Saunders ran for the 2-point conversion.
Theodore Kluemper made a touchdown-saving tackle on the final play of the game to preserve the victory.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 0 0 0 0 — 0
BARBOURSVILLE 0 0 8 0 0 — 8
B — Kinker 41 run (Saunders run)