A celebration of life to remember legendary Ceredo-Kenova High School coach Carl Ward will take place at 6 p.m. June 13 at Ward-Craycraft Stadium in Kenova.
The remembrance will take place on what would have been Ward’s 92nd birthday.
Ward, who coached the Wonders to 10 state football championships, died in December.
Ward also coached the wonders to two state titles in boys basketball and one in track in 28 years. His football teams reached the playoffs 16 times and went 23-6, 10-3 in championship games. Ward’s football teams went 244-61-1, with state titles in 1963, 1965, 1967, 1971, 1974, 1975, 1978, 1980, 1981 and 1983.
Ward was elected to the West Virginia Sports Writers Hall of Fame in 1994, his first year on the ballot.