The Ceredo-Kenova area is taking the weekend to recognize some of the greatest past and present residents of the area.
Beginning Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Ceredo-Kenova Little League field, Harrold “Had Dale” will be honored with a plaque as one of the area’s biggest volunteers.
Dale, 95, is known for over 50-years of service to the C-K Little League in which he was league president, vice president, player agent, coach and manager.
He used his electrical skills to wire and install many of the fields first electrical advances as well as general up-keep.
He is described as “silent” volunteer who dedicated thousands of hours dedicating his time to C-K Youth Programs.
Then, on Sunday, a celebration of life to remember legendary Ceredo-Kenova High School coach Carl Ward will take place at 6 p.m. June 13 at Ward-Craycraft Stadium in Kenova.
The remembrance will take place on what would have been Ward’s 92nd birthday.
Ward, who coached the Wonders to 10 state football championships, died in December.
Ward also coached the wonders to two state titles in boys basketball and one in track in 28 years. His football teams reached the playoffs 16 times and went 23-6, 10-3 in championship games.
Ward was elected to the West Virginia Sports Writers Hall of Fame in 1994, his first year on the ballot.