ONA — Cabell Midland High School assistant baseball coach Russ Gaskins grinned as he assessed the Knights’ postseason.
“We don’t do anything easy, do we,” Gaskins asked, with a laugh.
The Knights rallied from a 5-0 deficit to defeat Spring Valley 9-5 Saturday in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament championship game.
Cabell Midland held off a late Timberwolves rally to win 10-8 in Friday’s first final.
That the top-seeded Knights (23-6) came from the loser’s bracket to win the title was indicative of the team’s season.
“We’ve been here before,” Cabell Midland coach Tracy Brumfield said. “We’ve been down seven and have come back.”
The Knights won the 2021 sectional crown in similar fashion, coming from the loser’s bracket to beat Huntington High twice.
Third-seeded Spring Valley (22-11) scored five runs in the third inning. Luke Stollings knocked in two with a double. Garrett Wagoner and Jamison Smith each singled in a run and Bryson Hatton scored on an error.
“Logan didn’t have his best stuff, but he ground it out,” Brumfield said of starting and winning pitcher Logan Lingenfelter. “We brought some guys in to throw and kept it close. We told our guys to just chip away.”
Cabell Midland took a big chip out of the lead by scoring three runs with two out in the bottom of the third. Isaac Petit singled in Hunter McSweeney. Curtis Ball doubled, then Lingenfelter smacked a double that brought in both runners to make it 5-3.
The Knights took a 6-5 lead one inning later as Jordan Hicks scored on an error, Kenyon Collins’ base hit scored McSweeney, and Ray Ray Williams doubled home Collins.
Jordan and McSweeney drove in runs in the fifth and Jordan plated another in the sixth to set the score.
Jackson Fetty earned a save, inducing a double play to end Spring Valley’s sixth inning, then striking out three of the four batters he faced in the seventh.
“Fetty came in and shut them down,” Brumfield said. “He has a bulldog mentality. He just threw the heck out of the ball.”
Fetty said he threw one changeup and the rest fastballs to put the game away. He said he wasn’t happy with his seventh-inning performance a night earlier when he allowed three inherited runners to score before closing out the game. The difference from Friday to Saturday was dramatic.
“Just confidence,” Fetty said. “I had a lot more confidence in myself. They swing it well, but we had to go into attack mode.”
Cabell Midland advances to the Region IV tournament against Section 2 champion Hurricane (27-4). The teams will have a week off before the best-of-three series.
“We just have to keep playing our ball,” Fetty said. “Don’t worry about them and play how we play.”
The Redskins won both regular-season games with the Knights, 5-3 on March 23 and 9-5 on April 12.
SPRING VALLEY 005 000 0 — 5 6 1
CABELL MIDLAND 003 321 x — 9 10 1.
Jordan, Petitt save Cabell Midland in 10-8 win over Spring Valley
ONA — In a high school baseball game that featured 18 runs, 16 hits, 10 walks and four hit batters, defense saved the day.
Noah Jordan and Isaac Petitt made outstanding catches in the bottom of the seventh inning to stave off a Spring Valley rally and help Cabell Midland (22-6) to a 10-8 victory in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 first final on Friday.
The teams meet for the championship at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Cabell Midland. The winner plays Hurricane (27-4), a 14-4 winner over Ripley on Friday, in the regional tournament.
With three runs already in, Spring Valley had Dylan Robertson on second and Garrett Wagoner on first with no one out when Cam Bailey smashed a fly ball to deep left field. Jordan covered at least 25 yards to make a running catch and send both runners scurrying back to their respective bases.
“Off the bat, I got a good read on it,” Jordan said of his catch.
Luke Stollings then came up and smacked a drive to deep center. Petitt raced back, losing his cap, and made a running catch to again send back the runners. Reliever Jackson Fetty then struck out Grant Stratton looking to end the game.
SPRING VALLEY 000 140 3 — 8 10 2
CABELL MIDLAND 106 030 x — 10 8 0
Shumaker’s double springboards SV over top-seeded Midland
ONA — For the majority of the night, it felt like the Cabell Midland baseball team was on the cusp of pulling itself back in the game, but never could.
The Knights, a top-seed in Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1, went without a run in a 7-0 loss to Spring Valley Wednesday evening in Ona.
The turning point came early, as Cabell Midland’s Logan Lingenfelter walked six batters in the first two innings.
One run came across on a wild pitch in the first inning, but Spring Valley’s Grant Shumaker broke it open with a bases-clearing three-run double in the second.
“That’s who we want in that situation. Two outs, full count, everybody was on the run and he’s been a clutch hitter all year,” Timberwolves coach Austin Pratt said of Shumaker’s line drive to left field. “I trust him in that situation to do exactly what he did.”
It was the only hit Lingenfelter would allow, but he was pulled from the mound after just two innings, with Cabell Midland trailing 4-0.
Jackson Fetty pitched four scoreless innings and allowed just one hit, keeping the deficit at four runs, but Cabell Midland didn’t provide much offense behind the pitching effort.
Despite tallying seven hits in the contest, the Knights failed to bring a run across, stranding 11 runners.
“That stings bad,” Knights coach Tracy Brumfield said. “We hit 11 pop-ups and didn’t put the ball in play. When they put the ball on the ground we made things happen. We outhit them but the scoreboard still says we didn’t win.”
Much of that had to do with the pitching from Branson McCloud, who fanned six Knights in big spots and pitched his way out of danger. In four separate innings, McCloud and the Timberwolves defense held two runners on base to preserve the shutout.
In the third inning, Midland’s Sam Sowards laced a double down the first-base line with one out and Hunter McSweeney singled behind him but the ball stayed shallow enough to force Sowards to put on the brakes at third base. A pop-out and a strikeout ended the inning.
The Knights drew a pair of walks in the fifth inning but never advanced the runners as Grant Stratton chased down a pair of fly balls in center field to get out of trouble.
Shumaker’s double stood as just one of two hits for the Timberwolves until the seventh inning, when two more hits and a Cabell Midland error led to three runs.
From the final out of the second inning through the end of the sixth inning, the Knights retired 13 of 14 batters, the lone hit coming with two outs in the third inning.
SPRING VALLEY 040 000 3 — 7 4 1
CABELL MIDLAND 000 000 0 — 0 7 1
Spring Valley tops Highlanders 9-5
HUNTINGTON — Larry McCloud was known for his hard hits when he played linebacker for Marshall University in the 1990s.
His son, Branson, continued the family tradition Tuesday, but instead of a running back or tight end, he hammered a baseball to spark Spring Valley to a 9-5 victory over Huntington High at Cook-Holbrook Field.
Branson McCloud slammed a two-run home run about 365 feet to right-center field in the first inning to give the Timberwolves (21-9) a lead they never relinquished in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section1 tournament game. McCloud finished 3 for 4 with two singles, a walk and three runs scored.
“It was a fastball inside,” McCloud said of the pitch he hit out. “That’s my favorite pitch to see.”
Spring Valley pitcher Grant Stratton rarely went to a three-ball count in earning the win. The lanky righthander gave up 10 hits, struck out four and walked two. He said he took a nuts-and-bolts approach, not trying to get too fine or fancy.
“My two-seamer was working a lot,” Stratton said. “I threw a few sliders, a few curves. It was mostly the two-seamer, though.”
McCloud scored on an unusual play in the third to make it 3-0. He stole third and Highlanders’ third baseman Austin O’Malley was hurt on the play. As the ball dribbled away, McCloud alertly sprinted home.
Huntington pulled within 3-1 in the bottom of the inning when Adam Hanlon singled in Ethen Riggs. The Timberwolves, though, struck for five runs in the fourth as Grant Shumaker and Luke Stollings each knocked in two runs.
Stollings drove in another run in the sixth. Riggs plated two on a double in the bottom of the inning. Jax O’Roark and Braden Shepherd batted in a run each in the seventh to set the score.
Bryson Hayton, Sammy Booth, Garrett Wagoner, Stollings, Stratton and Shumaker all went 2 for 4. Hanlon had two hits for Huntington.
Both teams play again at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Third-seeded Spring Valley is at top seed Cabell Midland at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a winners bracket game. Huntington, the No. 2 seed, entertains No. 4 Lincoln County.
SPRING VALLEY 201 501 0 — 9 16 1
HUNTINGTON 001 002 2 — 5 10 2