WAYNE — Road wins are always welcomed.
Chapmanville’s football team traveled to Wayne on Oct. 14 to take on the Pioneers (3-5) and came home to Logan County with a 26-21 win.
The Tigers were able to secure a much-needed win to keep their playoff hopes alive and improve their record to (4-3) on the season.
The Tigers looked fresh and revamped after coming off their bye week.
“We talked a lot about commitment. We wanted our players to recommit to our goals and each other over the last two weeks — and with all that talk, I believe it really helped us in our win against Wayne,” said head coach James Barker.
Both teams struggled to get their offense’s going in the first half. The Pioneers were the only team to find the end zone putting them ahead on a pass from Joshua Dingess to Rylen Murdock for 2-yards late in the first quarter.
They went into halftime up 6-0. The second half was much different for the Tigers. Chapmanville capitalized on a nice running game and running backs Austin Adkins and Kohl Farmer accounted for the Tigers first points putting them ahead 14-6 The Pioneers answered back with a 57-yard scamper for a touchdown from Jaxson Damron. Wayne elected to go for 2 and was successful putting the Pioneers back in it at 14-13 in the fourth quarter.
Midway through the frame, Chapmanville’s Brody Dalton took it upon himself to give life back to the Tigers on a 21-yard quarterback run for a touchdown putting the tigers ahead by a score of 20-13.
Wayne’s last drive was clock churning, and they were moving up field at a steady pace.
With a minute left, the Pioneers looked as if they were going to steal this game with a 2-yard run for a score from Jaxson Damron giving Wayne the late lead at 21-20.
With about :50 seconds left in the game, Brody Dalton and the Tigers amounted a heroic drive to set them up for a game winning touchdown. Dalton snuck it in from the goal line with 9 ticks left on the clock finally putting Chapmanville back in the lead and securing the win 26-21.
Brody Dalton finished the night through the air going 13- of-23 for 175 yards, 10 carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Adam Mullins caught 7 passes for 98 yards. Kohl Farmer finished with 13 carries for 81 yards and a score.
The Tigers defense really kept them in the game and earned a lot of key take aways against the Pioneers. Keldon Lucas and Austin Adkins both snagged an interception from the Pioneers that gave the Tigers a possession back when they needed it.
