The Chip Followay Memorial Golf Scramble is returning for a second year, and this year, the Followay family is planning to donate the fundraiser money to a local veteran’s home.
The scramble is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17 at Sugarwood Golf Club and deadline to sign up is Thursday, Sept. 9. People interested in signing up for the golf tournament can do so by contacting Scott Followay at scottdfolloway@gmail.com or 304-360-7834.
Scott Followay organized the golf scramble last year in remembrance of his brother Chip, who died in May 2020, and after having more than 200 people sign up, decided to make it an annual event.
While last year’s donations were given to the Hoop’s Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Followay said this year’s will be donated to the West Virginia Veterans Home in Barboursville.
“If you knew Chip, you knew that some of his biggest passions were children and veterans,” Followay said. “So since we donated all the money last year to Hoops, the hospital, and it went to children, we thought it would be good to donate to the Veterans Home this year.”
Last year’s event, after paying location and catering fees, was able to accrue about $7,000 to be donated. Followay said he would love to reach a close amount, if not more, to be donated this year.
In addition to choosing an organization he believed Chip would be proud of, Followay said he was happy the veterans’ home was nearby, so they know the money does not get redistributed but will be able to help local veterans.
The golf scramble will also have prizes for those closest to the pin, overall score, longest drive and more.
Followay said he has already had more than 100 people sign up, and he is grateful for anyone who comes out to participate. Overall, he said he hopes people can remember Chip and participate in a great event while doing so.
“I just want people to be able to remember my brother for the good guy he was,” Followay said. “And they can do that while playing a friendly game of golf and having the money donated to a good cause.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.