Maybe it’s my age, my career of being an entrepreneur and working for small businesses, or perhaps I’m a nerd when it comes to numbers. Either way, I admit it — I love data. Like a business professional reading a profit and loss statement, a doctor reading your blood work panel results, or parents receiving their children’s report card there is generally a story to be told in the numbers.
As sportsmen and women, we rely on data as well to tell our stories. Every year, I look forward to our DNR publishing the final deer harvest numbers and I love reading into the numbers. As hunters, we are called on to be the hands-on tool in the wildlife management system and the harvest report is essentially, our scoreboard — our set of data that sets the stage for our story. A story of how the 2021 deer season will be recorded in the archives. A story of hunter participation. A story of how weather affects the harvest. A story of how mast conditions can affect the harvest. A story of how new opportunities and season changes may affect the harvest. A story of wildlife conservation. But most importantly, the data may simply tell a story of how your season played out and how others did in comparison. Here are the numbers and I hope you find them as interesting as I do.
According to the WVDNR, hunters harvested 105,278 white-tailed deer during the recent buck firearms, antlerless, muzzleloader, archery, crossbow, youth/Class Q/Class XS, and Mountaineer Heritage deer seasons, according to Paul Johansen, chief of the Wildlife Resources Section of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR).
The total harvest was 1.5 percent below the 2020 deer harvest of 106,861 and was less than 1 percent below the five-year average of 105,718.
A breakdown of the combined 2021 deer seasons reveals a total of 42,143 bucks harvested during the traditional buck firearm season, 27,614 antlerless deer during all antlerless firearm hunting seasons, and 31,319 deer harvested during the urban and regular archery/crossbow seasons. In addition, 3,569 deer were taken during the muzzleloader season and 633 deer with a primitive bow and muzzleloader weapons during the Mountaineer Heritage season.
During the 2021 antlerless deer seasons, which includes the youth/Class Q/Class XS deer season, hunters harvested 27,614 deer. The harvest was 12 percent less than 31,255 in 2020 and 10 percent below the five-year average of 30,708.
“It is important to note that the antlerless harvest is the key component to any deer management strategy, as it controls the future deer population,” said Johansen.
The 2021 top-ten counties for antlerless deer harvest were Preston (1,327), Jackson (1,092), Mason (1,078), Upshur (1,048), Hampshire (1,031), Roane (945), Lewis (913), Wood (906), Monroe (891) and Ritchie (883).
The 2021 muzzleloader harvest of 3,569, which does not include 590 deer taken with side lock and flintlock muzzleloaders in the Mountaineer Heritage season, was 32 percent below the 2020 harvest of 5,227 and was 22 percent below the five-year average of 4,600. The 2021 top-ten counties were Jackson (140), Preston (138), Braxton (133), Upshur (131), Randolph (125), Nicholas (116) Greenbrier (116), Lewis (111), Barbour (107), and Mason (107).
Bow and crossbow hunters harvested 31,319 deer, which does not include 43 recurve and longbow harvested deer during Mountaineer Heritage season. The 2021 harvest was less than 1 percent below the 2020 archery and crossbow season harvest of 31,594 and 8 percent above the five-year average archery season harvest of 29,058. The proportion of the harvest taken using a crossbow increased and was higher than deer reportedly taken by a bow for the fifth year. The 2021 top-ten counties were Preston (1,257), Kanawha (1,226), Wyoming (1,170), Raleigh (1,079), Randolph (1,023), Fayette (864), Upshur (850), Wood (844), Mercer (814) and Jackson (802).