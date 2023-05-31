Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Mountain Laurels are in full bloom at this time of year.

 Chris Ellis } Submitted photo

With spring gobbler season behind us, my daily routine includes morning treks in the woods near my home.

There is nothing different about the hikes during turkey season, except now my efforts have switched over from pursuing the famed game bird to training a 10-month-old puppy — Blue.

