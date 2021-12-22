LEXINGTON — The trappings were fancy, the lights bright and the celebration glorious for Cole Pennington’s signing with the Marshall University football program Wednesday.
The son of former Thundering Herd star quarterback Chad Pennington said now he knows it’s all hard work from this point on. The younger Pennington signed his National Letter of Intent at the Carrick House near the Sayre High School campus, sealing his commitment to play where his dad was a Heisman Trophy finalist and led the offense of the undefeated and 10th-ranked team in the country in 1999.
“First and foremost, thanks to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Cole Pennington said, his mother Robyn looking on amidst the green-and-white and blue-and-gold balloons representing MU and Sayre. “I’ve always dreamed of playing college football and I can’t thank the Marshall football staff enough for giving me this opportunity. I’ll give everything I have to be the best student-athlete I can be and represent the university with integrity.”
Cole Pennington wasn’t the only Sayre Spartan to join the Herd Wednesday. His teammate, linebacker Jackson Marshall, also signed a preferred walk-on offer. Marshall’s dad, Jim, played for the Herd in the early 1980s and was a member of the 1984 MU team that broke a string of 20 consecutive non-winning seasons.
Cole Pennington, who has a 3.9 grade point average, is the first player in Sayre’s history to earn a NCAA Division I scholarship. In tow seasons, he passed for more than 4,000 yards and 47 touchdowns, completed 70 percent of his passes and ran for nine scores. He also intercepted six passes and made 70 tackles as a safety.
Akron, Ball State, Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee-Martin were among other schools who offered Pennington a scholarship.
“I’m in a key position as coach and dad, today,” Chad Pennington said. “First as a coach, speaking on Cole, one thing that stands out is leadership. What he’s been able to do helping to start this program. From the time he was little he wanted to play college football and he put his faith and trust in us to make that happen. The bond he created with his Spartan football brothers is unique.”
Chad Pennington also commented as a father.
“I can remember like it was yesterday when Cole came to me and said he wanted to play college football. I remember his first (evaluation). He was 6-foot-1, 177 pounds. He had to run around in the shower to get wet. It was going to take a lot of dedication and hard work. The last year and a half he has grown. I’m impressed with his humility. His teammates have sacrificed a lot for him. They’ve done this together and his mom and I are so proud.”
The younger Pennington since has grown to 6-2, 196 pounds.
Jackson Marshall also thanked Jesus, his coaches and Sayre staff and teammates. On Sunday, he chose Marshall over several offers from Ivy League and other FCS programs.
“I like the culture at Marshall,” Marshall said. “Coach (Charles) Huff and his staff love the players.”
Cole Pennington and Jackson Marshall are best friends. Each said having the other around will help their transitions to college.
“I’ve grown up a Marshall football fan,” Marshall said. “My dad played there from 1982 through 1985. I made my own decision and I think Marshall is the best place for me.”
Coach Pennington said the Herd is getting a player with great potential, no matter where Marshall plays.
“When I think of Jackson, I think of the word versatility,” coach Pennington said. “He did it all. He ran the football. He caught the football. He played linebacker. He played safety. He returned. Whatever we needed Jackson to do, he did it.”