Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher (14) drives a keeper down the field as the Marshall University football team takes on Coastal Carolina on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A redshirt freshman quarterback who began the season second on the depth chart has taken major strides in his development for the Marshall football team, culminating into a career performance in his second collegiate start.
Cam Fancher, who was in competition for the starting job through preseason camp, was eventually named the primary backup to Henry Colombi, a sixth-year senior transfer from Texas Tech.
Fancher, though, has taken snaps in each of Marshall’s eight games this season and has started the past two against James Madison and Coastal Carolina. Colombi was sidelined in each of those games, a late scratch at JMU, and though active against Coastal Carolina, he did not see the field.
Fancher completed 19 of 36 passes against the Chanticleers for a career-high 320 yards through the air, nearly double his production from the first seven games combined. He added 39 rushing yards on 13 attempts in the loss.
“I’m just taking what they are giving me,” Fancher said when speaking to media after the Coastal Carolina game. “Coach (Charles) Huff and (offensive coordinator Clint) Trickett prepared me well for anything they brought.”
Fancher said the additional reps have helped him settle into the offense more than he had previously been able to do, and the opportunity to step in as the starting quarterback for the Thundering Herd has been one he cherishes.
“It means a lot just to be out there,” Fancher said. “It means a lot to represent this university and just going out there and doing what I love to do.”
The offensive production with Fancher as the signal-caller hasn’t been bad, either. Take out a handful of plays that resulted in turnovers and Huff feels as though the entire offense has taken a step forward in recent weeks.
“It felt looser, if that makes sense,” Huff said of the offense, which collected nearly 400 yards in a 24-13 loss. “The last couple weeks it felt like we were kind of just spinning our wheels in the mud. This one felt a little bit looser like we could really take advantage of the whole offense working together.”
At the beginning of the year, Fancher’s role was small and the playbook extremely limited when he was on the field. As the repetitions have increased, so has his comfort level in the system and the extent to which the coaching staff trusts him.
The playbook is opening up a bit more every week for Fancher, on whom the Herd is relying until Colombi can return to play. Even then, continuing to develop Fancher’s role in the offense will be a priority.
“His growth was monumental from one game to the next,” Huff said. “We’ve got to continue to build his package each week so he can maximize his opportunity.”
Fancher has been out with the offense for 150 plays in 2022, just 20 fewer than Colombi. With Fancher under center, the Herd has accumulated 820 yards of offense; that number climbs to 925 yards in 170 plays with Colombi at quarterback.
In 2022, Fancher has completed 55.3% of his passes (57 for 103) and thrown two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions in eight games while adding 151 yards rushing on 47 attempts and boasting a 112.43 quarterback rating.
Colombi has completed 73.2% of his passes (97 for 127) and thrown six touchdowns to four interceptions and has a quarterback rating of 144.89 in six games.
