FORT GAY — The Tolsia High School football program will be under new leadership during the 2022 season.
After a 14 seasons with the team, former coach Eric Crum recently announced his decision to step down as the head coach, and David Thompson a former assistant for the Rebels football team, was hired to replace him.
Before being named head coach in 2017, Crum served Tolsia’s defensive coordinator and offensive line coach for nine seasons. Under his direction, qualified for the Class A playoffs in back-to-back, losing in the first round to Wheeling Central in 2019 and never took the field due to COVID-19 cancellations in 2020.
Following the 2020 season, the Rebels lost many skill players due to graduation, and their two-year starter at quarterback transferred schools leaving behind a roster full of youth. The Rebels did not win a game in 2021.
That leaves a tall task for his replacement in Thompson, who said he is looking forward to the challenge of helping the Rebels become contenders in Class A once again.
“That’s what it is about, winning,” said Thompson. “In this day and time people put a lot of emphasis on just being out there which is good, but it really and truthfully comes down to if you can win and build camaraderie with the kids while watching them grow up to become good young men.”
“I am excited to put a good brand on the field and hope that everyone enjoys it because we’ve got nowhere to go but up,” Thompson added.
He’s is no stranger to the area, having spent nearly the last three decades coaching football at all levels from youth league to middle school and has spent multiple years as an assistant with the Rebels under Drew Waller.
Thompson had returned to help the team in a limited capacity for the past few seasons but is ready to hit the ground running as the head coach. The journey to winning games again, he said, will require a strong effort this offseason.
“Especially this year since we are going to have a changed up offense and different defense,” Thompson said. “We’ve got to have a really good offseason and they haven’t been able to have that the past couple of years because of COVID.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.