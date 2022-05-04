WAYNE — At times, the Chapmanville baseball team has struggled to find hits when it mattered most, but it didn’t seem to be an issue Friday night at George Brumfield Ballpark.
The Tigers defeated the Pioneers 12-2, using a seven-run third inning to propel them to a five-inning run-rule victory, their ninth in the last eleven games.
Chapmanville (14-8) sent 11 batters to the plate in that top of the third inning, scoring the first seven runs of the game, six of which came without an out recorded.
“It was good to get out and get a little bit of explosion,” Tigers coach Josh Rakes said. “We’ve talked about it a lot this year, that we’ve left a lot of runners on base, we’ve put guys on but haven’t had the big hits that drive in runs and I think we did that today.”
Trey Butcher led off the frame with a double, then followed a Talan Thompson single and Brody Dalton was hit by a pitch. That set things up for Tyson Thompson, who cleared the bases with a double, scoring three runs.
Thompson was knocked in by Andrew Farley and Topping helped himself with a sacrifice fly before Braylon Moore added the seventh and final run of the inning.
The Pioneers (10-11) brought in Levi Cassidy in relief of Brayden Jackson to record the final out and get out of the inning without any further damage.
The barrage of runs was answered with a single Wayne run in the bottom of the inning, coming off the bat of Ike Chinn, who placed a two-out single in center field.
The Pioneers had other chances to score early, most notably in the second inning with two runners in scoring position before Braxton Marcum struck out to end the inning.
Wayne coach Adam Adkins said the second time through the order was what made the difference in the game.
Jacob Topping showed a command on the mound that the Pioneers hadn’t faced of late and they couldn’t make the necessary adjustments after the crooked number the Tigers hung in the third.
“The last few games we’ve seen pitching that wasn’t up to that standard there. We didn’t change our approach the second time through and they did,” Adkins said.
The visitors added one run in the fourth and the final five in the fifth inning to further extend the lead to 12-1, and the Tigers headed home with a run-rule victory.
A pair of Tigers went 3 for 3 in their plate appearances and the offense only complemented a 10-strikeout effort from a pair of Chapmanville pitchers.
The win was the Tigers’ third in as many days and ended the Pioneers’ three-game winning streak, dropping them back to a game under .500.
Chapmanville 007 14 — 12 14 0
Wayne 001 01 — 2 3 2
Topping and Moore (5) ; Jackson and Cassidy (3)
Hitting: (C) Butcher 3-3, 2B; Talan Thompson 2B, Dalton 3-3 2RBI; Tyson Thompson 2B, 3RBI. (W) Jackson 2B, Chinn 1-3 RBI.