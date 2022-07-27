Above: Marshall defensive lineman Owen Porter, center, and offensive lineman Dalton Tucker work with kids during drills at the 2nd annual Dalton Tucker Football Camp on Saturday, July 23 at Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School.
KENOVA — While guiding youth football players through warmups at the second annual Dalton Tucker football camp, Marshall University director of sports performance Ben Ashford spotted something that briefly stole his attention.
What caught Ashford’s attention? A young football player with a T-shirt from last year’s first camp, hosted by Tucker in his hometown of Paris, Kentucky.
Ashford then turned to Tucker, who was nearby at the time, and noted that he was making a greater impact than he might recognize by hosting the free camp for young, hopeful football players.
Tucker and several of his Marshall football teammates braved the Saturday morning heat for the event, which brought nearly 100 kids and nearly 20 Herd teammates together for a two-hour camp at Ceredo-Kenova Middle School’s football field.
“When I was growing up, we didn’t have many things like this where guys that were in college come out and help the youth,” Tucker said. “This community loves football and they love Marshall so I figured I’d come out and give my knowledge and help (my teammates) spread their knowledge as well.”
This summer, Tucker has gotten involved with the C-K Wonders middle school football team after connecting with coach Perry Morrone, who has coached the team since the 2013 season.
“He came out to some conditioning we had at Spring Valley and wanted to see what we had going on and seemed to really enjoyed it. I told him he could stop by anytime he wants, and now he’s there every week,” Morrone said.
“He’s been a good influence on the kids,” he added. “They really look forward to seeing him.”
That influence continued Saturday morning with the help of some familiar faces not just to Tucker, but to the community.
Zane Porter and Owen Porter grew up playing for Ceredo-Kenova in youth league, middle school and found continued success at Spring Valley High School.
“I coached them both. I’m happy to see them,” Morrone said.
Both would go on to play for the Thundering Herd and were more than willing to help develop the next generation of football players that could follow closely in their footsteps.
“I love being back home where I used to play and helping these kids become big-time players like others that have come through here,” Zane Porter said. “It’s awesome to watch the little guys come out here, younger and older, and play football in this town and maybe make something out of it one day.”
Tucker’s camp was the second youth football camp hosted by a Marshall football player this summer, following one put together by running back Rasheen Ali and quarterback Peter Zamora at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in June.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.