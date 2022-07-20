HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni sat at his desk on Monday afternoon with a grin on his face.
D’Antoni’s team had just completed its first July practice workout, putting the veteran coach back in his element.
After silence in his office for most of summer, the sound of shoes squeaking and basketballs hitting the hardwood was music to D’Antoni’s ears.
“First of all, I love basketball, so this is a holiday for me,” D’Antoni said. “It felt like work when nobody was here, but now I get to come back and coach basketball, so it’s a holiday.”
Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey shared his coach’s eagerness to get back after it in the gym.
“I was excited last night. I couldn’t really sleep,” Kinsey said. “I felt like we had a game today. Seeing us all back together as a unit after we all split up for the summer and seeing some fans back in here, today was a very good start.”
D’Antoni’s demeanor is unlike most coaches. Many coaches whose teams went 12-21 in the season prior would be looking to reshape what they do and might even try to reshape their rosters, too.
Instead, D’Antoni wanted his team to simply refine what it already knows and trust in the system that they’ve worked in their entire time with the Thundering Herd.
The key to that system is trusting in it, though, which D’Antoni said starts from day one.
D’Antoni said he didn’t have to re-emphasize how key that trust can be because those returning remembered how frustrating those feelings were last season as the group struggled with its confidence.
Those struggles became offseason motivation to prepare for 2022-23, which will be the program’s first in the Sun Belt Conference.
“I think they’ve got a chip on their shoulder and they want to show (their talent),” D’Antoni said. “I don’t think they’re intimidated by anybody. They aren’t out to prove something to somebody. They are out to prove it to themselves.”
Kinsey said there are plenty of reasons to be excited about this season, but until they get back on the floor for a game, those memories of last season will drive him and his teammates.
“There’s definitely some fire,” Kinsey said. “I don’t like to dwell on the past, but some things, you just can’t let go. I let the season go and it’s a fresh start — the whole team is grateful for that — but I think just looking off of last season, I think a lot of people lost faith in us. Just having that type of season last year, I don’t know what could make you hungrier.
“On top of that, going into a new conference with everybody watching us and playing some new teams, it’s going to be great.”
Kinsey led by example in the first workout session, being vocal with teammates through encouragement and instruction before making plays of his own, as well.
With Kinsey, Andrew Taylor and Obinna Anochili-Killen returning as double-figure scorers, there is a good scoring base back for a team who will see plenty of healthy competition for the final two starting spots over the next three-plus months before the season starts.
Three players were not in attendance for the first day of workouts, including center Goran Miladinovic, wing Marko Sarenac and VMI transfer Kamdyn Curfman.
According to D’Antoni, Miladinovic and Sarenac could not get flights back from Europe until later in the week and Curfman will return to workouts with the team next week.