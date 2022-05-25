Deputies hosting fishing event with county youth By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT ndotson@hdmediallc.com Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email May 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAYNE — The Wayne County Deputy Sheriffs Association is hosting a fishing event to help strengthen the relationship of youth and officers in the community.“Casting With Cops at Beech Fork Lake — WV” is set for June 11, 2022 beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting until 1 pm.The free youth event will give children, ages 4 to 15, the opportunity to interact with deputies and other volunteers.During the event, Wayne County deputies and volunteers will help children with baiting hooks, reeling in fish, taking fish off the hooks, etc.Children must be accompanied by a guardian for the entire event. No fishing license will be required.There will be competitions including, but not limited to — heaviest fish, smallest fish, longest fish, longest cast and more to be announced.Prizes will be given away to competition winners.“This youth event and is intended to strengthen the relationship between Wayne County’s youth and D.S.A. deputies,” a statement from the association said.It is recommended that participants be registered in advance by sending an email to Deputy Harry Sowards as sowardswcsd@gmail.com.Please include guardians full legal name, address and phone number along with child’s full name.Those needing assistance or supplies such as fishing pole, bait, tackle should reach out to Sowards in advance.“We will ensure your child has the best experience possible!” Sowards said. “We look forward to fishing with your kids!”Those interested in sponsors the event should email Sowards or comment on the association’s post on Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/waynecountydsa/. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJAMES DOUGLAS GILKERSON II "BUB"Ribbon cutting officially opens Trailhead Brewing Co. Grill & Bar at Rustic RavinesBRANDON RAY RUNNIONGenoa man to face additional charges in home invasionThompson wins GOP nomination for Wayne County CommissionTHS track nets multiple state qualifiersChildren's museum location announced in Huntington's West EndNancy Carol ChadwickThree BOE members re-elected in Wayne CountyGrace re-elected mayor of Town of Wayne Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Rose Mary McReynolds Aaron McComas Elizabeth Thompson Mathis Connie Marie Browning Jones Charles Edward Blankenship John D. Webb Robert Travis Carter Della Vanover Robert Jarrell Adkins Nancy Carol Chadwick