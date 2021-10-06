GLEN DANIEL, W.Va. — It took Liberty-Raleigh into the second quarter of Friday night’s game with visiting Wayne to find something offensively that worked.
Once the Raiders discovered the formula for success, they rode it to victory.
Logan Dodrill ran 34 times for 219 yards and three scores, including the tiebreaking 1-yard run with 1:41 remaining as Liberty defeated the Pioneers, 30-22.
Wayne (2-4) jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and recovered an onside kick in front of their bench. However after signaling Pioneer ball, the officials huddled and ruled an inadvertent whistle had been blown by the official on the opposite side of the field, leading to a re-kick.
The Raiders (3-1) were unable to cash in on the momentum swing, fumbling a snap and being stopped on fourth and one at the Wayne 3-yard line.
But after Wayne pinned Liberty at its own 16-yard line following a punt, Dodrill found his first bit of daylight. The 6-foot, 177 junior took a direct snap, ran around the left side and outraced everyone to the endzone from 84 yards out to get the Raiders on the board.
Liberty, ranked No. 10 in Class AA, took the lead just before halftime. After a 21-yard Dodrill run, quarterback Clayton Williams lobbed a 10-yard scoring pass to Ryan Simms on fourth down with 12 seconds left in the half that gave the Raiders a 16-14 edge at half.
The second half was all Dodrill. With little variance, Liberty direct snapped to Dodrill, who ran behind mammoth 6’4, 240 lbs. freshman lineman Jacob Dickens toward the Raider sideline to move the sticks. Dodrill had 23 carries in the second half and while none went longer than 10 yards, the effort was enough to keep the first down chains moving.
Kobe Vanhoose ran for 100 yards on 20 carries and a pair of scores for the Pioneers. Wayne ran for 288 yards and outgained Liberty, 359-340, in a contest that was as statistically even as the scoreboard indicated. Braylon Gilliam had an interception in the loss.
WAYNE 14 0 8 0–22
LIBERTY-R 0 16 6 8–30
W-Vanhoose 4 run (Wolfe run)
W-Vanhoose 2 run (pass failed)
L-Dodrill 84 run (Williams run)
L-Simms 10 pass from Williams (Beller pass from Williams)
L-Dodrill 1 run (run failed)
W-Damron 22 run (Vanhoose run)
L-Dodrill 1 run (Dodrill run)
RUSHING: (W)- Vanhoose 20-100, Damron 7-50, Childs 6-42, Wolfe 3-39, Smith 6-31, Gilkerson 7-21, Spradlin 5-6, Murdock 4-2. (L)- Dodrill 34-219, Simms 6-40, Williams 2-8, P. Pettry 2-2.
PASSING: (W)- Childs 2-4-0, 25 yds.; Spradlin 1-2-0, 46 yds. (L)- Williams 5-7-1, 71 yds.
RECEIVING: (W)- Wolfe 1-46, Smith 1-18, Murdock 1-4. (L)- Simms 4-67, A. Pettry 1-4.