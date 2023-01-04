Marshall’s Kamdyn Curfman (11), right, breaks past James Madison’s Tyree Ihenacho (2) as the Marshall University men’s basketball team takes on James Madison University on Dec. 31 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey (24), right, moves the ball past James Madison’s Mezie Offurum (13) as the Marshall University men’s basketball team takes on James Madison University on Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall men’s basketball team suffered its first home loss of the season on the final day of the calendar year, falling to Sun Belt Conference foe James Madison 72-66 in front of 4,506 fans inside the Cam Henderson Center Saturday afternoon.
The visiting Dukes (11-4, 2-0 SBC) worked their way to a double-digit advantage in the first half and used a fast, physical style of play to do so, leaving the Thundering Herd searching for answers.
“They got into us hard and we got pushed out a little bit and we didn’t push back,” head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “In the second half we talked about it, starting pressing turned them over, got ahead at one point but were too far down (against) a good ball club.”
Marshall took 12 more shots than the Dukes, created more points off turnovers, turned the ball over less, won the rebounding battle and blocked three times as many shots than their opponent, but still came up short after digging a double-digit hole on the most important statistic — the score.
The Dukes’ largest lead of the afternoon was 13, when Mezie Offurum connected on a pair of free throws to give the visitors a 46-33 advantage with 15:51 left in the contest. Marshall then found some rhythm on both ends of the floor, sparking a 16-2 run to take a 49-48 lead with 10:53 to go.
“I thought we made our comeback off our defense and the ability to turn them over and come down. (We) made a few shots off of it,” D’Antoni said.
In a nearly five minute stretch while that scoring run occurred, James Madison turned the ball over five times, which led to transition baskets for Marshall, who was shooting less than 35% from the floor before the scoring run.
Two big 3-pointers from Kamdyn Curfman and Andrew Taylor helped spur the run on a night when Marshall made four of 17 attempts from beyond the arc.
The Dukes traded shots with the Herd after surrendering the lead before going on a run of their own to regain it and jump back in front by double digits by scoring 15 of the next 18 points for a 65-54 lead with 3:49 left in the second half.
“That’s the risk you run, which is why you don’t want to go down by 11 (points). Especially with they way they play and the way we play which is a game of runs. The problem is they (JMU) is playing so hard physically that you’ve got to work harder to get back there and that’s where you can’t come out soft.”
Marshall jumped out to an 11-5 lead in the opening minutes but it didn’t last long. The Dukes took their first lead of the afternoon when Terell Strickland made a layup on a fast break and after the Herd tied it at 15, James Madison scored the next ten by using a fast, physical style of play to gain control.
Senior Taevion Kinsey, who led the Herd in scoring with 18 points, said the loss was reminiscent of the season opener.
“We got bullied the whole game. Probably the first time since Queens we’ve got bullied so we’ve got to man up.”
Behind Kinsey’s efforts were Andy Taylor and Obinna Anochili-Killen who scored 16 points each. Handlogten added six points and ten rebounds. But the depth of the Dukes’ bench was something Marshall couldn’t compete with.
James Madison played without leading scorer Vado Morse due to illness and Julien Wooden was a non-participant as well. Even down two bodies, the Dukes played nine guys for at least 15 minutes each and got 38 points off the bench to Marshall’s five.
Marshall’s Wyatt Fricks suffered an injury against App State and is out indefinitely, according to Marshall Athletics officials, which takes away a key rotational piece for the Herd. David Early, Jacob Conner and Goran Miladinovic were the only three to come off the bench for the Herd, but none played more than nine minutes.
“We know they can play 11 guys and the time they had was going to be 15 minutes plus,” Kinsey said. “They had a lot of time in the game and they made sure they did what they were supposed to do with their time.”
Free throws weren’t a strength for either team. James Madison missed 10 of their 23 tries and the Herd made only 10 of their 21 attempts from the stripe, which kept Marshall from making a run and the end but also kept the Dukes from running away with it.
Marshall returns to action next on Jan. 5, at Georgia Southern before returning home for a three-game stretch. James Madison, which has played only five home games all season, concluded a three-game road swing and will play its next two games at home.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.