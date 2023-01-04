Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall men’s basketball team suffered its first home loss of the season on the final day of the calendar year, falling to Sun Belt Conference foe James Madison 72-66 in front of 4,506 fans inside the Cam Henderson Center Saturday afternoon.

The visiting Dukes (11-4, 2-0 SBC) worked their way to a double-digit advantage in the first half and used a fast, physical style of play to do so, leaving the Thundering Herd searching for answers.

