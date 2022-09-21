Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey works with players as Herd football continues spring practice on April 6 at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has submitted his resignation and stepped away from the football program, head coach Charles Huff confirmed Friday.

Morrissey was in his second year with the Thundering Herd after being hired before the 2021 season to Huff’s original staff. Huff said the resignation was due to personal reasons and “nothing negative as rumored.” He had known about the possibility of Morrissey leaving as early as this summer.

