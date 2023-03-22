Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

BLOX Marshall Herd athletics logo.jpg

The Marshall baseball team grabbed its first Sun Belt Conference win Sunday, closing out a series against Appalachian State in style.

Marshall (9-8) lost the first two games of the series with the Mountaineers at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston but came out on top Sunday in a game that saw the program etch its name in the record books.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

