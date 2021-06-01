Each year across West Virginia there are an almost certain set of tragedies that become a part of communities, as young lives are lost even before their prime.
Through various situations, young people and entire schools are forced to deal with the grief of losing a classmate and teammate.
From Roane County to Beckley to Capital and Tyler County just in recent months, the losses have stacked. How the schools and their communities deal with the loss is important. How the family perceives that support is even more important.
Enter the life and tragedy of Colt Adams and Wayne, West Virginia.
At 6’5” and 205 lbs, The Wayne Pioneer’s Colt Adams, number 8, was a daunting image for opposing players to go against in the fall of 2018. The sophomore phenome had come into his own as tight end and linebacker and was helping lead the resurgent Pioneers back to the class AA playoffs where they were used to being.
Wayne is like many West Virginia small communities, where everyone knows everyone and Friday nights are as much a social event as a sporting one. The community comes together around the success and struggles of the football team.
Colt's mother, Rhonda Adams, said there is nothing like it.
“There’s nothing like the love and heartbeat of a small town and football binds it together,” she said.
When the Pioneers and the family of Colt Adams finished their playoff run in November of 2018, no one could have imagined what lie ahead. Life is like that. God spares us from what we don’t want to imagine.
First, basketball season came and Colt Adams played his big man role for the Pioneers. He maintained a 4.0 GPA as an athlete and at home he celebrated Christmas and a New Year with his family and the community. He got together with his friends as normal teenagers do.
“You’d see him loading up his X-box and even the TV in the car and heading to a friend’s house to play,” Rhonda Adams said.
His father, George Adams, added that he really had a large group in his corner.
“He loved to razz his friends and have a good time. He also had a big heart and that was exemplified by the many friends he had,” he said.
In many ways Colt Adams represented the poster athlete of any West Virginia high school football team. Tall, strong, talented, personable and giving.
That’s what fans love to see in hometown heroes.
For the Adams family and the Wayne Pioneer community that persona came to a tragic halt in May 2019.
“It was a normal day. The day after Memorial Day and [the kids were] finishing up the school year. I was off work that day and Colt got up and agreed to drop his 9-year-old sister off on the way to school. He told me how much he was excited about the upcoming football season and they were going back to states. He then told me he loved me and kissed me goodbye,” Rhonda said.
Just 10 minutes later, Rhonda Adams got the call no parent ever wants. Her two children had been involved in a tragic accident.
Colt's life had been taken in the accident and his younger sister, Peyton, had suffered severe injuries in the crash which would require her to undergo multiple surgeries to heal.
“That day was a whirlwind. I arrived at the scene and they wouldn’t let me near the vehicle. The next thing I’m at Cabell Huntington Hospital and surrounded by what seemed like the entire community… coaches, players, fans, everybody was there," she said. "That’s how I kept going.”
That is Wayne. That is any given community in West Virginia.
“When I say Colt was from Wayne, he was where he was supposed to be," George said. "When I witnessed the thousands that turned out for his funeral – it was clear.”
What makes that statement even more profound is that the Adams are from Grayson, Kentucky – they have no extended family in Wayne.
Just a few weeks later the heat of summer came and the pain of never having a normal day set in for Colt's parents and sisters Peyton, Maelynn and Shelby.
“That’s the thing I want people to realize is that I crave normal. No special holidays. Just a normal day with Colt in it,” Rhonda said.
With the fall, as with many high school communities that have suffered similar tragedies, the 2019 and 2020 football seasons came at Wayne and it was clear that the community would never be normal again.
Fundraisers and ceremonies were conducted and the team continues to hold onto a leader that was cut short of his prime. Teammates and peers get together for his birthday and important dates as a way to keep him alive.
At least two scholarships have been set up in Colt Adams’ name. As well as his nickname, 'Eight the Great.'
“Eight the Great. You see it everywhere now when you’re around town,” George said.
Rhonda added, “My biggest fear is that he becomes forgotten.” Her fear isn’t alone.
Across West Virginia and many small towns in our nation, there are parents that hold onto the same cherished memories and the comfort that their child made a difference.
They almost always do. Their spirit lives on in the lives of those they touched.
For 16-year-old Colt Adams, he brought together an entire community. Then it manifested good in opposing teams.
“He loved life. Every second of it,” Rhonda said.
Now the towering 'Eight the Great' from smalltown Wayne is known across West Virginia and the Mid Atlantic. And, he serves as a reminder to not only love life, but to remember it can change in an instant.
This past week saw Colt Adams’ turn to graduate high school, but instead 'Eight the Great' was looking down from heaven with a smile as he watched his classmates carry his legacy outward from Wayne – and into the world at large.