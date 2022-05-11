HUNTINGTON — A little rain didn’t scare off Marshall fans Saturday morning.
Starting at approximately 4:30 a.m., Herd fans began to line up at the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Complex for the athletic department equipment sale, braving the elements to get their hands on game-worn jerseys from a variety of sports, football helmets and other team-issued apparel like shorts, hoodies and cleats.
The first people in line waited three-and-a-half hours before the doors opened to the public at 8 a.m. One man drove from Columbus, Ohio, and stayed overnight in Huntington, claiming a spot near the front at around 6 a.m.
“We’ve got three guys and we’ve got a plan on where we’re going. We’re hitting different areas and we know everybody’s sizes, and the theory is grab it and see if you like it because you can always put it back,” Christopher Sabo, of Columbus, said.
Sabo has made his way to Huntington for the previous two sales and said he prefers the authenticity of some of the items, in particular the jerseys, and wears most if not all of the items he leaves with regularly.
“I wear it all still,” he said. “I bought a baseball dugout jacket that I bought years ago and still wear to this day. Just having the authentic stuff is really cool.”
Football helmets were some of the first items to be claimed, some adorned with special military appreciation decals, others with the traditional block “M” logo, that sold for $200 each. There were 116 helmets and equipment director Zach Littleton said they were gone in the first five minutes, even some without face masks installed, which were $25 cheaper.
“I got here at 6:15 and there was 30 or 40 (people), and within an hour there were over 500 people,” Littleton said. “There has to be a couple thousand here at least. It’s pretty impressive. A lot of stuff is going out the door, which is exactly what we’re doing this for.”
It’s the first equipment sale the athletic department has done since 2017, Littleton added, but he hopes to not wait that long to do another one, given the success similar sales have had in the past.
“I think this will be something we try to do every year, and if not that, at least every other year. This is the biggest one we’ve ever done, and the reason is because we haven’t done it in five years,” Littleton said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.