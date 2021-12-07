WAYNE — The first Pioneer Madness at Wayne High School marked the start of basketball season for the middle and high school teams while also contributing to a local family in need.
On Friday, Nov. 30, teammates, parents, fans and others in the community gathered at Pioneer Gym for the inaugural event that celebrated the beginning of basketball season with inter squad contests, scrimmages and a fundraiser for the family of Seth and Jennifer Merritt.
More than $1,400 was raised for their family as their son remains at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, waiting for a heart transplant. Donation buckets were set up at the event and all proceeds collected went straight to the family, according to Sean Meddings.
Each basketball team scrimmaged and held a 3-point contest. Addie Perkins won the girls middle school 3-point competition, Andrew Dotson won the boys, while Addie Adkins won the high school girls 3-point contest and Isaac Meddings won the boys.
WAYNE 67, POCA 28: The Wayne Lady Pioneers began their season with a convincing victory over Cardinal Conference visitor Poca in girls high school basketball Thursday night.
Addie Adkins led the Pioneers with 14 points. She was one of 11 different Pioneers who scored.
Brooke Campbell led the Dots with 10 points.
TOLSIA 52, RIVER VIEW 48: The Tolsia girls basketball team opened its season with a 52-48 win over River View High School Friday night in the BJM Key Player Shootout.
Autumn Block paced the Lady Rebels with 18 points. Kerigan Salmons scored twelve and Lynndsey Cassell nine.
TOLSIA 68, NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 50: Lynndsey Cassell and Autumn Block each scored 21 and the Rebels defeated New Hope Christian Academy (OH), 68-50, Friday night to win the BJM Key Player Shootout hosted by Tolsia High School.
New Hope’s Maren McCallister scored a game-high 27 points in the loss.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 53, TVC 42: The Royals (1-0) defeated visiting Teays Valley Christian (2-1), despite playing most of the game with just four players.
Because of injuries and illnesses Rose Hill Christian began with merely five players. Baylee Stephens suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and didn’t return.
Bell Sparks scored 31 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Royals. Gabby Karle scored 16 points and eight rebounds. Matalee Barnett led the Lions with 24 points.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him at 304-526-2800.