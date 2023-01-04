KENOVA — Chesapeake coach Chris Ball has taken in some good first periods and endured some dismal ones. The one he witnessed Friday night takes the cake for best in his book for now.
Chesapeake scored the first 14 points of the game and led 29-4 after the first eight minutes on the way to victory over Tolsia, 69-34, in the third annual Evaroni’s Classic held at the Floyd H. Stark Court inside the C-K Community Center.
“One of the best I’ve seen in a long time,” Ball said of the opening eight minutes. “What made it special is when we scored we were able to get into pressure (press defense). Defense to offense. I liked our intensity through the first half. We were able to do what we can do.”
Freshman Sophi Hutchinson led the Lady Panthers (6-3, 4-3 Ohio Valley Conference) with 28 points. She hit for 11 in that decisive first period to go with four three-pointers. Kate Ball added 19 points.
Autumn Block and Kerigan Salmons led the Lady Rebels (4-4) with eight points each.
Ball admits he thinks Hutchinson is the top freshman in the area.
“She’s a phenomenal player,” Ball said. “I think she’s the best around.”
Ball also saluted guards Kate Ball and Emily Hicks. Ball got to play her first game without a brace on her right hand.
“She’s had the brace all year until tonight,” he said. “She’d rebound and shoot free throws left-handed. Emily’s a guard who brings it every game.”
Tolsia coach Ric Morrone kind of watched in disbelief as the first quarter unfolded. The Lady Rebels had a basket by Jacey Conley and two free throws by Kilee Preece.
“Same thing happened to us at Greenup (County),” Morrone said. “We got off to a poor start and things snowballed from there. We couldn’t get a stop, the pressure got to us some, made us speed up.”
Chesapeake returns to action Saturday at Symmes Valley. Tip is 1 p.m.
Tolsia’s next game is Monday at home against River View. Game time is 4 p.m.
One Chesapeake player who enjoyed the night was Robin Isaacs, the team’s lone senior.
“We came out strong,” she said. “Coach challenged us. Sophi’s phenomenal. She’s a good leader. The press helps lead to our offense.”
Before the third period started, Morrone received the Evaroni’s Pizza/C-K Community Award. This is Year No. 30 for him at Tolsia where he’s also assistant principal. The Ceredo-Kenova High graduate’s start in coaching came in 1988.
“I’m surprised,” he said. “I’ve coached some great kids.”