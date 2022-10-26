Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

SPRING VALLEY — George Washington took advantage of fast starts on its first possessions of the game and third period and used those two scores to outscore Spring Valley 39-27 and spoil senior night for the Timberwolves Friday night at the Wolves Den.

Patriots quarterback Abe Fenwick put his passing ability on display in their spread offense and also ran for a score as George Washington, No. 12 in this week’s Class AAA playoff ratings, improved to 6-2. Spring Valley, No. 4 coming in, also is now 6-2.

Recommended for you