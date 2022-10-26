George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick (11), left, hands the ball off to running back Anthony Valentine (6) as the Spring Valley High School football team takes on George Washington on Friday in Huntington.
SPRING VALLEY — George Washington took advantage of fast starts on its first possessions of the game and third period and used those two scores to outscore Spring Valley 39-27 and spoil senior night for the Timberwolves Friday night at the Wolves Den.
Patriots quarterback Abe Fenwick put his passing ability on display in their spread offense and also ran for a score as George Washington, No. 12 in this week’s Class AAA playoff ratings, improved to 6-2. Spring Valley, No. 4 coming in, also is now 6-2.
Spring Valley tried to come back in the second half, only to turn the ball over twice on downs on the GW side of the 50 and miss a field goal on its first possession in the third period.
Fenwick, a southpaw, completed 22 of 32 passes for 245 yards and three scores. He also scored once and carried 14 times for 84 yards. He now has 22 TD passes on the season.
Spring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch threw for 224 yards. George Washington’s defense made it tough on the Timberwolves, allowing just 114 rushing yards.
George Washington was a bit more conservative in the second half as it maintained the upper hand.
In the first half, George Washington scored on its first three possessions, and an interception return for a score made it 25-0 with 7:30 left in the first half.
Spring Valley finally found some offense from that point. Cody Shy ran 4 yards for a score after the Patriots got hit with two 15-yard penalties.
The Timberwolves finally got a stop on defense and then Fouch raced around right end for an 8-yard score to cut the deficit to 25-14 with 58 seconds left in the half.
GW’s Fenwick threw two scoring passes and ran for one, and Keegan Sack’s 55-yard return with an interception for a score helped the Patriots to a 25-0 lead. They had a long scoring pass and kickoff return of 80 yards for a score after the Fouch TD negated by penalties.
In the first quarter, George Washington got off 22 snaps to just five for Spring Valley. The Patriots covered 199 yards on their first three scores. Sack scored three times — once on a pass reception, once on a run and once on an interception return. Sack now has 11 TD catches for the season.
Spring Valley visits Parkersburg next week. George Washington takes on Capital.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 13 12 7 7 — 39
SPRING VALLEY 0 14 7 6 — 27
First quarter
GW—Sack 14 pass from Fenwick (Price kick), 7:32.
GW—Fenwick 4 run (kick fails), 1:02.
Second quarter
GW—Valentine 12 pass from Fenwick, (kick fails), 7:52.
GW—Sack 55 interception return (run fails), 7:30.
SV—Shy 4 run (Mosser kick), 5:35.
SV—Fouch 8 run (Mosser kick), 58.1.
Third quarter
GW—Sack 3 run (Price kick), 6:42.
SV—Shy 1 run (Mosser kick), 8.9.
Fourth quarter
GW—Valentine 29 pass from Fenwick (Price kick), 7:53.
SV—Abercrombie 17 pass from Fouch (kick failed), 7:15.