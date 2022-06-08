Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — The Wayne Youth Flag Football league kicked off games over the weekend.

The Buccaneer and Warrior divisions kickoff was at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and the Pioneer division played at 2:30 p.m.

The league hosts games on Sundays and will play through July 24.

