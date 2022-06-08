Flag football kicks off in Wayne Wayne County News Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Jun 8, 2022 Jun 8, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 5 The Wayne Flag Football Youth League kicks off season Sunday, June 5. Submitted Photos The Wayne Flag Football Youth League kicks off season Sunday, June 5. Submitted Photos The Wayne Flag Football Youth League kicks off season Sunday, June 5. Submitted Photos The Wayne Flag Football Youth League kicks off season Sunday, June 5. Submitted Photos The Wayne Flag Football Youth League kicks off season Sunday, June 5. Submitted Photos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAYNE — The Wayne Youth Flag Football league kicked off games over the weekend.The Buccaneer and Warrior divisions kickoff was at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and the Pioneer division played at 2:30 p.m.The league hosts games on Sundays and will play through July 24.Submitted photosWayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCommunity raises over $10,000 for Steele MerrittCharles E. AdkinsCeredo Farmers Market to open June 17Loretta Ann NicelySpring Valley's Pratt MSAC baseball coach of the yearCommunity News in BriefScotts awards Vinson softball $50,000 grantSeason 20 winner Noah Thompson discusses ‘American Idol’ experience, what’s nextMarshall, WVU, others represented on 2023 HOF ballotSteele Strong sale to benefit infant heart transplant recipient Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Anna Jean O'Brien Wilma Ruth Branham Ellouise R. Patton James Edward Marcum Charles E. Adkins Loretta Ann Nicely Lynwood Adkins Margaret Elaine Albright Anna Jean O'Brien Charles E. Adkins