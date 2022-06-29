Longtime Marshall University communications director and former Herald-Dispatch reporter Dave Wellman speaks with friends and colleagues during his retirement reception in 2018 at the Drinko Library in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Longtime Herald-Dispatch sports writer Dave Wellman has died.
He was 69.
Wellman was a member of the newspaper’s staff from 1975 through 2001, when he left to become director of communications at Marshall University. Wellman retired from that position in 2018.
Nicknamed “Dude” by late Herald-Dispatch assistant sports editor Bill Trimble because when Wellman began working at the newspaper, he was a snazzy dresser with long hair and drove a Corvette, Wellman covered a variety of sports, including Thundering Herd basketball during its heydays of the mid-1980s.
Wellman suffered from Parkinson’s disease for many years. On June 11, he had a stroke and never recovered. He died Tuesday at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington.
“If we had a Herald-Dispatch Hall of Fame, Dude would be in it,” said Jim Ross, development and opinion editor at the newspaper. “I’ve thought about the criteria for such a hall of fame, and Dude definitely would be an inductee.”
Mike Powers, videographer at Marshall, often worked with Wellman.
“For a man who taught me to use words to help paint mental pictures, I have none for his loss and what he meant to not only me but the community he helped make a better place,” Powers said.
Wellman’s daughter, Kacey Johnson, said she will miss him terribly but is glad he no longer is afflicted by disease and is in heaven.
“He was simply the best,” Johnson said. “For a man who made his career from words, there just don’t seem to be enough to accurately describe his impact on my life.”
Former Huntington East High School and Marshall University wide receiver Billy Hynus worked with Wellman during the 1980s.
“What a great guy,” Hynus said. “He covered me through high school sports, at Marshall, then helped me when I was a young stringer reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. The Tri-State area will miss a great supporter.”
Former Marshall radio play-by-play announcer Stan Howell said he was sad to hear of Wellman’s death.
“They didn’t come any better than Dave,” Howell said.
Funeral arrangements were incomplete as of press time.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.