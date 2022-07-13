MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Oakland City (Indiana) University men’s basketball head coach Ken French is the 2021-22 River States Conference Coach of Character Award winner.
French, a Wayne County native, was chosen after a vote from the RSC Champions of Character committee. French is former men’s head basketball at the University of Rio Grande.
The RSC Coach of Character award is patterned after the NAIA award of the same name. It is given annually to a head coach who has been outstanding in embracing the five core values of the NAIA Champions of Character program using methods of teaching character through sport and in community leadership through volunteering or service.
The five character values of NAIA Champions of Character are Respect, Responsibility, Integrity, Servant Leadership and Sportsmanship. French will have his name forwarded to the national level as a nominee for the NAIA Coach of Character Award.
“Coach French met with every one of our programs to discuss and implement the five core values that not only the NAIA but Oakland City University expects when representing our school with both character and leadership,” said T-Ray Fletcher, director of athletics at Oakland City. “This was the first time we had done any program like this for the entire department. He is very deserving of this award and would be a great representative for the conference moving on to the national award.”
The 2021-22 season was French’s first year at Oakland City. French became the school’s Champions of Character liaison. He met with each team in the department about NAIA Champions of Character.
During his presentation, he uses the movie “Remember The Titans” to illustrate each of the NAIA’s five traits displayed in various characters in the film. French shows various scenes of the movie and leads a discussion based on how an athlete or non-athlete would react in the situations in the movie.
French implements within his team other strategies such as the Saturday Circle where student-athletes share something positive about somebody else or how they have faced and overcome adversity.
Coach French’s basketball teams go by the motto Play for M.O.R.E. — Memories, Others, Relationships, Excellence. He uses that motto to go beyond basketball and cover life, academics and family. The four areas of excellence that are encouraged are academically, socially, athletically and spiritually.
Coach French spreads the character message beyond his campus during the annual NAIA Basketball Classic “The Show” that he organizes. During that tournament, each team has a Champion of Character recognized and awarded. The Show has been going on for eight years.