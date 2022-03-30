Golf is a game that can be played at any age, and often carries over into late adulthood for most.
Wayne High School Senior Anna Fry will at least be playing through her college years as she signed with Concord University to play as a freshman.
Fry is the captain of both the WHS golf and cheerleading teams, and said signing to play golf at Concord is something she hopes will inspire other girls and women in a sport commonly more popular for males, to start playing.
“I know that golf isn’t as popular as a sport for girls, but I hope to inspire other girls to start playing,” Fry said. “I am really excited that I have signed to play at Concord University. It is a small school with a beautiful campus and courses. It really caught my eye and I knew that Concord was the school for me.”
For Fry, the skill required to play golf is her favorite part of the game.
My favorite thing about golf is the game itself,” she said. “It’s so difficult and the mental strength is very important. I love the challenge.”
She said is a common misconception that golf is an easy game, but it is in fact the opposite.
“I think one misconception about golf is people thinking it is easier than it is,” Fry said. “Golf is a very hard, mental game that challenges both my mental and athletic abilities.”
For Fry, the fact that golf can be a lifelong sport makes it very appealing and has big goals for her future in the sport.
“I hope that I can excel as a golfer and maybe someday play at an even higher level,” she said. “This is a sport that I will be able to play for the rest of my life, and I hope to continue that.”
Fry first swung into the game at the end of her 7th grade year when her dad signed me her for lessons. After that, she started playing with her dad every weekend she could.
In high school, Fry set her sights on playing the sport at the next level.
“I knew that if I continued to work hard, I could possibly be able to get a scholarship and then travel the United States while playing a sport that I love,” Fry said.