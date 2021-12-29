Girl Scouts give back to Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter Wayne County News Dec 29, 2021 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. image0(1).jpeg Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUNTINGTON — Girl Scout Troop 31362 recently donated cat and dog food along with cat toys, dog chew ropes and bandanas that the troop made to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.The girls also got to tour the shelters and visit with the cats and dogs.Troop leaders are Teresa Cassity and Sara Washington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOne dead in U.S. 152 wreckSHARON FAY TOMBLINKENNETH EDWARD NOLANHenry Floyd "Pete" Maynard of LavaletteCole Pennington follows in father's footstepsPHYLLIS JEAN BENTLEYMURLIN CLINTON MOORE2021 Sports Year in Review: Sports return to 'new' normal after delays caused by pandemicJanie Ann Burrows of Fort GayRaven Shy Tomblin of Wayne Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Joseph Ronald Hooper of Louisa, Ky. Thelma Naomi Albright Meade of Louisa, Ky. Paul Ray Tabor of Kiahsville Janie Ann Burrows of Fort Gay BENJAMIN GRANT "BENNIE" FITZPATRICK KENNETH EDWARD NOLAN Henry Floyd "Pete" Maynard of Lavalette SHARON FAY TOMBLIN PHYLLIS JEAN BENTLEY MURLIN CLINTON MOORE