 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Girl Scout Troop 31362 recently donated cat and dog food along with cat toys, dog chew ropes and bandanas that the troop made to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

The girls also got to tour the shelters and visit with the cats and dogs.

Troop leaders are Teresa Cassity and Sara Washington.

