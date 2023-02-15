WAYNE — Wayne devoted the first period to playing catch-up against Scott and ended its regular season with a 21-1 record, 2nd place in the AAA division and 5th in the state.
The Pioneers needed a follow basket from Brooke Adkins with 3.2 seconds left to finally get even with the Skyhawks, 17-17, after eight minutes. On Feb. 6, Wayne led Scott, 28-5, after the first period on the home floor of the Skyhawks.
Coach Wade Williamson’s team buckled down in period two and raced to a 36-24 lead at intermission. Scott closed to within seven at 40-33 with 5:15 remaining in the third period and Wayne’s players showed that was enough. The Pioneers closed the third period on an 11-2 run for a 51-35 lead and kept up the pace in the fourth and got the win, 69-48, to make their Senior Night a success.
“The first quarter they hit a lot of shots,” Williamson said of the Skyhawks, who hit four 3-pointers in the opening period. “We let them get going a little bit. We then asserted ourselves in the second. In the third, we let them back a bit, but then got after it and decided to take it.”
Wayne, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA in West Virginia, ends the regular season 21-1. Scott finished 5-16. Sectional tournament play starts next week.
The 48 points are the third-most scored against Wayne in a game. Chapmanville had the most at 61 and North Marion had 57 back in the season opener for both teams. Scott also has the fourth-best total with 40 coming in that first meeting.
“That’s been our calling card, the defensive end,” Williamson said. “Sometimes you have to give them credit for being ready to play.”
Wayne stepped up its defense after Scott had closed to within seven early in the third. The visitors didn’t get their next basket with 2:07 showing on the clock in the fourth period.
“We were letting them shoot,” Brooke Adkins said. “They kept making them. Our shots wouldn’t fall.”
Brooke Adkins led Wayne with 24 points. Sister Addie Adkins added 13 and Mikayla Stacy 10.
Cheyenne Robinson paced the Lady Skyhawks with 15. Haven Tomblin contributed 12, Kelsey Harper 11 and Jenna Butcher 10.
The start of the game showed Wayne it can take nothing for granted.
“That’s not supposed to happen,” Brooke Adkins said. “You can’t expect a team to come in and lay down.”
And now the Pioneers get ready for the postseason.
“It’s very scary now,” Brooke Adkins said.
SCOTT 17 7 11 13 — 48: Robinson 15, Harper 11, Butcher 10, Tomblin 12.
WAYNE 17 19 15 18 — 69: A. Adkins 24, A. Adkins 13, Brooks 8, Stacy 10, Williams 3, Anderson 7, Brown 4.
Wayne girls beat logan 55-35, Lady Pioneers sweep season series
LOGAN — The Logan girls basketball team hosted Wayne on Wednesday night with a chance to hand the Lady Pioneers just their second loss of the year and avenge a 47-39 defeat at WHS on Jan. 19.
However, Wayne proved themselves worthy of their number two ranking in Class AAA as they stifled the Lady Wildcats for the last three quarters after Logan hung around in the first, winning going away by a final score of 55-35.
Wayne (20-1) got out to a 6-2 lead with 4:03 left in the first frame after consecutive threes from Laneigh Brooks.
Logan (10-11) pulled to within one at 6-5 after a trey from Addyson Amick shortly after, but the Lady Pioneers closed the period out on a 6-1 run and led 12-6 heading into the second stanza.
Autumn Adkins buried a trey for Logan to make it a 12-9 game with 6:25 left in the first half, but Wayne answered with a 6-0 run and led 18-9 with 3:51 until the intermission thanks to layups from Brooks and Eve Brown.
The Lady Wildcats didn’t really cut into Wayne’s lead any the rest of the quarter, thus the road team led 23-13 at the break.
Wayne opened the third quarter on an 8-1 run and was ahead comfortably by a score of 31-14 with 5:06 left in the period after another bucket from Brooks.
The Lady Pioneers built their cushion to as many as 18 points at 35-17 in the frame.
Seven points from Logan’s Halle Crouse helped them fight back to within 11 points at 36-25 with 1:23 left in the third, but a three from Brooke Adkins and a layup from Brown with 14.4 seconds on the clock sent Wayne into the final quarter with a 41-25 lead.
The fourth quarter was all but garbage time as Wayne led by as many as 20 points at 45-25, and they rolled to an easy 55-35 victory.
Amick and Bam Mosby each scored 10 points for Logan as the former had four rebounds and an assist while the latter had six boards and two steals.
Crouse turned in nine points for the Lady Wildcats along with three rebounds, a block and two made threes. Autumn Adkins tallied six points with two treys of her own and grabbed three rebounds. Natalie Blankenship had two rebounds and an assist, and Rylee Conn had one board as well as an assist.
For Wayne, Brooke Adkins and Laneigh Brooks each dropped 17 points while the latter hit four shots from downtown. Addie Adkins also reached double figures with 10 points.
Brown added five points to the scoresheet for the Lady Pioneers while Mikayla Stacy scored four points and Kiya Brown had two points.
Lady Pioneers head coach Wade Williamson was happy with how his team was able to keep Logan’s shooters in check.
“We didn’t turn the ball over a great deal, and I thought we were able to keep their shooters pretty much at bay,” Williamson said. “That’s hard to do. They have four kids on the floor all the time that can shoot the ball. We were able to get out on their shooters, I thought, and did a pretty good job.”
On the other hand, Logan head coach Kevin Gertz admitted that it was a long night for the Lady Wildcats.
He pointed out that his team didn’t make shots and missed easy layups, and he also wasn’t happy with their defense in the second half.
It’s now time for the Logan turn the page, however. They close out the season at home against Lincoln County on Monday, and then it’s postseason time.
“We’ve used a thing all year, you know, this isn’t last year’s team,” Gertz said. “We’ve been in this situation in the past. The first time that one of the teams we’ve coached went to the state tournament, we went to the state championship, and we were 12-10 at the end of the regular season, and we got hot.”
“That’s what we’re hoping to do,” Gertz continued. “End the season on a good note, hopefully Monday night try to get to 11-11, turn around and play them again and try to get on a roll.”
SPRING VALLEY
Spring Valley girls beat GW, clinch MSAC title
CHARLESTON — Spring Valley (18-3) clinched the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship Monday night with a 67-54 victory over George Washington.
The Timberwolves, ranked third in Class AAAA, went undefeated in the league and 15-3 on the season.
Allie Daniels scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Hallie Berry added 18 points. Dria Parker scored 11 and Brooklyn Ellis 10
The Patriots fell to 13-7.
Timberwolves handle Hurricane, 56-30
SPRING VALLEY — That the Hurricane girls basketball team was even able to travel to Spring Valley High School was a feat in and of itself.
Their roster shrunk from 12 players to nine by the start of the game. One player quit earlier in the week, and a junior varsity player fell ill and caused the JV game to be canceled. Then a key bench player got sick just minutes before Friday’s game against Spring Valley was scheduled to start.
Not to mention traffic issues that the team dealt with due to a tractor-trailer fire that blocked westbound lanes on Interstate 64 for several hours Friday afternoon.
All told, the Redskins were short-handed and road-weary by the time they got to the Wolves Den to face Spring Valley.
And it showed.
The Timberwolves (16-3) battled through a slow start, missing 10 of their first 12 shots in the first quarter, yet found a way to buckle down defensively and led 5-4 after eight minutes.
Hurricane (9-12) built a 4-1 lead off baskets from Erin Dempsey and Maggie Oduor while Spring Valley struggled to connect on its shot attempts — both from distance and near the rim — but Haleigh Crum did make one free throw in that stretch.
Allie Daniels broke the drought with the team’s first made field goal at the 1:42 mark of the first quarter. Oduor was the leading scorer for the Redskins with 10 points.
But once shots started to fall in the second frame, Spring Valley ran away with the contest. The Timberwolves led by 11 points at halftime, 21 after three quarters and 26 at the horn, 56-30, on what served as the team’s senior night.
“They’ve got more size than we do and we knew that coming in,” Hurricane coach Jeremy Young said. “Unfortunately, our girl that got sick during the national anthem and had to go home is one of our tallest players and the first one off the bench.”
Of the three Spring Valley seniors honored in pregame, one had a profound impact on the game in all areas.
Hallie Bailey stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, six rebounds, six assists, five steals and four blocks, dictating the flow of the game on both ends of the floor.
Backing her up was Dria Parker, who led all scorers with 14 points, along with key contributions from Crum (11 points) and Allie Daniels, who secured 17 rebounds in the win.
“It helped the girls mentally to see one or two (shots) go in,” Spring Valley coach Bo Miller said of the slow start. “Everybody started to tighten up, and then once a couple went in, they relaxed a little bit.”
Eleven players saw the floor for Spring Valley against Hurricane, many of those coming in the fourth quarter when Miller emptied his bench. All three seniors were able to log minutes in the final home game of the regular season.
HURRICANE 4 8 8 10 — 30: Oduor 10, Anderson 4, Quijano 4, Dempsey 4, Spolarich 3, Toothman 3, Young 2.
SPRING VALLEY 5 18 18 15 — 56: Parker 14, Bailey 12, Crum 11, B. Ellis 9, Daniels 6, Henson 2, Ellis 2.
TOLSIA
Rebels take down Man 61-54
The Tolsia High School basketball team won a home conference game against Man by a score of 61-54 on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
The team finishes the regular season with a winning record of 11-7 and 8th in division A.
Season stats include points leader Senior Kerigan Salmons with an average of 17.1 points per game and Senior Autumn Block leading in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks for the 2022-23 season.
Cameron Maynard is an HD Media reporter and primarily covers sports in Logan County.