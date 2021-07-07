Editor’s note: Matthew Ryan “Snake” Sansom was a 14-year-old multi-sport athlete from Wayne when his life was tragically taken in the Scottown, Ohio, fireworks fire on July 3, 1996. It has been 25 years since his passing, but his impact and spirit live on.
Dear Matt,
As I write this, I am sitting outside Wayne’s Little League Field where there is a sign honoring you with your No. 13 on it.
That sign reads, “In Memory of Our Friend Matt Sansom … This Number has been Retired from Little League Play.”
It’s so hard to believe that it’s been 25 years since the events that led to that sign being placed there.
No matter how long I live, I’ll never forget that day: July 3, 1996.
I remember seeing my dad’s red truck in my mom’s driveway, which was odd.
Then, when he saw me walk up the hill from Twelvepole Creek where I’d gone off for hours without telling anyone — as 12-year-olds do, I suppose — his truck started coming toward me.
I’ll never forget thinking, “Oh, man. I’m in BIG trouble!”
Man, how I wish so badly that were the case that day.
Instead, my dad — his voice quivering — opened my door to the truck and told me to get in. He paused to collect himself and then said, “There’s been an accident. Matt’s gone, buddy. I’m so sorry.”
I’ll never forget those words as long as I live. It was at that moment I lost one of my heroes.
Matt, you never knew it because I never told you — scared you’d think I was a geek, really — but you were who I wanted to be as a kid.
To me, you had it all — talented, good-looking, tall (I was really jealous of this one), popular and, most importantly, you were one of the nicest and most genuine people I’d ever met.
That last part was especially true just before your passing, which made you even more of a role model.
When other kids were starting to act like teenagers and trying to show off for everyone around them, you were just yourself and maintained your humility and your character.
In looking at things from a sports perspective, your love of sports was a big part of the reason I got into sports at a young age, too.
Simply put, I wanted to be you.
As I get older, I see things from childhood in different ways, and that resonates when thinking of where I am today.
If not for your early influence on me, I may not be in the career I love. The passion we built in sports as kids still lives in me today, so for that, I thank you.
Again, I wish I’d have let you know that better in the times we spent together while you were here.
The times you put up with the little cousin attached to your hip while playing video games or going through baseball cards are memories I still hold dear.
And I won’t forget, just before your passing, you came to my house and we played Sega Genesis and on my computer, which we had just gotten. Before you left, you said you’d see me at my aunt’s on July 4.
Unfortunately, that never happened.
It’s crazy how all that seems like yesterday, but it was 25 years ago.
I’d be lying if I said this weekend hasn’t hit me a little different.
That’s because this year, my daughter, Kyra, is 14 — the same age as when you left us.
I’d love to see what you would’ve done with life over the past 25 years and the man that you’d have become.
There’s no doubt in my mind that I’d still be looking up to you for the great things you’d have accomplished.
You’d have been 40 in just a few weeks, which means I’m only a couple years away, too.
Still, though, I’ll always see us as the kids on Mill Branch Road in Lavalette or Ardel Road in Wayne. I just don’t know any other way.
As we move forward, I’ll ask that you please tell your mom hi for me.
And Matt, please look down on all of us and take care of us as you have for the past 25 years.
I promise you that I’ll always keep looking up to you — just as I always have.
We love and miss you, Snake.