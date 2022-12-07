HUNTINGTON — Three players scored in double figures on Sunday to help Marshall’s women’s basketball team snap a two-game losing streak with a 104-43 win over visiting Davis & Elkins.
Terah Harness came off the bench to score a career-high 25 points to lead the Thundering Herd. She was followed by 19 points from Roshala Scott and 11 points from Sydni Scott.
The contest was the first 100-plus point game for MU since it scored 108 points in a win over Bluefield State in November 2021.
Marshall’s victory came after a five-day rest following the Herd’s 77-72 loss to Duquesne in its previous game.
“We needed to get back on the winning side of things especially here at home,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “I think any team wants to play well at home, and we’re coming off a game against Duquesne that we didn’t get it done ultimately.”
Marshall (4-3) traded leads with Davis & Elkins (1-8) seven times during the opening quarter and the two teams were tied at 9-9 when Mahogany Matthews gave the Herd the lead for good with a field goal in the paint at 5:13 of the first period.
That basket was part of a 10-0 MU run that put the Herd ahead 19-9.
Marshall scored 25 points in each quarter of the first half to take a 50-21 lead at halftime. A 30-point third quarter followed to start the second half.
Harness had three points at halftime while playing 11 minutes and 15 seconds in the first two periods. In the third quarter, the freshman from New Carlisle, Ohio, made the first of her six 3-pointers.
After adding two more triples in the period, Harness made 3 of 5 behind the arc in the fourth quarter.
Overall, Harness finished 9-of-14 shooting overall from the field and was 6-of-9 from 3-point range.
“Terah’s a good shooter and we knew that when we got her out of the (transfer) portal,” Kemper said of the South Carolina-Upstate transfer. “You know, I think the last couple of games you’ve seen her shoot well off the move and players that can shoot it like that you have to start making more difficult shots.”
Roshala Scott, a junior transfer from Southeast Missouri State, starred for Marshall in the first half with 17 of her 19 before halftime. Sydni Scott, also a freshman, scored five points the first half and six in the second.
Davis & Elkins was led by its own freshman. Ellie Wilkerson scored 16 points to lead the Senators.
The victory comes before a stretch of four tough teams Marshall will face leading up to Christmas. Wright State will visit the Cam Henderson Center on Friday for a 6 p.m. start.
On Dec. 14, the Herd will travel to face a South Florida team that Kemper said is maybe the best team his team will face this season.
St. Bonaventure on Dec. 18 and Chattanooga on Dec. 21 will come to Huntington to conclude the non-conference portion of Marshall’s schedule.