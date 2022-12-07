Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Marshall women's basketball icon blox

Marshall University women's basketball coverage in The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Three players scored in double figures on Sunday to help Marshall’s women’s basketball team snap a two-game losing streak with a 104-43 win over visiting Davis & Elkins.

Terah Harness came off the bench to score a career-high 25 points to lead the Thundering Herd. She was followed by 19 points from Roshala Scott and 11 points from Sydni Scott.

Recommended for you