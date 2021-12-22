HUNTINGTON — A second half surge by South Charleston led the Black Eagles from a six-point first half deficit on Thursday to a 69-58 win over Spring Valley in a Mountain State Athletic Conference boys’ basketball contest at the Wolves’ Den.
The league opener for both teams, and the first game of the year for Class AAAA South Charleston, saw Wayne Harris lead all scorers with 24 points in helping the Black Eagles (1-0, 1-0 MSAC) to the win.
“To be honest, in the first half I thought our defense wasn’t bad,” South Charleston head coach Josh Daniels said. “We turned them over, we just didn’t convert very many off turnovers.”
Harris took care of that, scoring seven of his 24 points in the third quarter to lead SCHS from a 30-27 halftime deficit to a 51-45 lead for the Black Eagles after three quarters.
“(Harris) is only a sophomore, but he’s played a lot of minutes and hit a lot of big shots for us,” Daniels said.
South Charleston took advantage of a 17-10 advantage in turnovers over Spring Valley in the game. Timberwolves head coach Rick Chaffin said the miscues were the result of a young Spring Valley team.
“We had at times a freshman out there at guard, and I think the more we’re more in situations like that we’re going to grow,” Chaffin said. “I told our kids that was a perfect game for us because that shows you what you’re going to see the rest of the year.”
Spring Valley (1-1, 0-1) was led by Tate Adkins’ 13 points while Lucas Hazlett knocked down four field goals — all from 3-point range — to chip in 12.
Early on, things didn’t look good for Spring Valley. South Charleston took a 7-0 lead to start the game, but the Timberwolves answered that with a 10-2 run and the two teams finished the first quarter tied at 13-13.
Chaffin’s team broke the game open in the second quarter as the Black Eagles found itself in foul trouble. Despite eight first-half turnovers, the Timberwolves found itself with its first lead of the game when Hazlett, Adkins and Jalyn Abercrombie hit 3-pointers to put Spring Valley ahead 22-17.
The Timberwolves held its largest lead of the game, 30-24, when Jamari Tubbs led South Charleston back into the game with five points in the final 51 seconds of the first half.
The Black Eagles took the lead for good midway through the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Christian Goebel as it got its offense on track nearly matching its point total for the entire first half.
A 10-0 run by South Charleston to open the fourth quarter helped seal the win.
South Charleston plays at Charleston Christian in its next contest on Saturday while Spring Valley will return to the floor for a home game on Tuesday against South Point.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 13 14 24 18 — 69: Harris 8-13 2-4 6-6 24, Smith 6-14 0-7 1-2 13, Faucett 4-10 3-8 0-1 11, Goeble 1-2 1-1 0-0 3, Tubbs 0-1 0-0 0-1 0, Murray 0-0 0-0 1-2 1, Dean 7-8 0-0 0-0 14. Totals 26-40 6-20 9-13 69.
SPRING VALLEY 13 17 15 13 — 58: Adkins 5-6 3-4 0-0 13, Hazelett 4-6 4-6 0-1 12, Larsen 4-6 0-2 3-7 11, Grayson 3-7 1-3 0-1 7, Abercrombie 2-4 1-1 0-0 5, Smith 2-5 1-1 3-3 8, Parsons 1-2 0-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-36 9-18 6-12 58.